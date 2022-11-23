Read full article on original website
Twins in Oregon born three decades after their embryos were frozen
A woman in Oregon has given birth to twins 30 years after their embryos were frozen.Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were frozen in 1992, making them the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth.Rachel and Philip were both under the age of five when the twins were conceived and sent to a fertility lab until 2007.The embryos were then given to the National Embryo Donation Center in Tennessee, where the couple selected them.“We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest,” Philip told CNN.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment chimpanzee sees her baby for first time after giving birth by emergency C-sectionNasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 yearsMother reveals laundry hack she uses to avoid ironing any clothes
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead
After an ordinary workday turned deadly at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, survivors and investigators are spending the Thanksgiving holiday questioning the motive of an employee who opened fire on coworkers, killing six before fatally turning the gun on himself. Employees were preparing for an overnight shift Tuesday when a...
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect. But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited from the United States to face charges. The Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was travelling with.
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don’t expect severe surge
As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there’s a good chance that Covid-19 will follow. Experts expect that Thanksgiving gatherings will stir up social networks and give new coronavirus subvariants fresh pockets of vulnerable people to infect. As a result, cases and hospitalizations may tick up after the holiday, as they have for the past two years.
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick...
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses
The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of...
