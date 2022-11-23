Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shania Twain Announces A Tour Stop In Louisiana In 2023
Country music diva, icon, and global superstar Shania Twain is coming to Louisiana in 2023! Shania announced on her Facebook page yesterday that since most of her shows have been selling out, she has added a few more shows and one of those shows that were added is right here in Louisiana.
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
Former Saint Thomas Morstead Homeless for a Night on NOLA Streets
The former punter for the New Orleans Saints, Thomas Morstead has done something that even the bravest among us wouldn't try. He spent the night in a cardboard box on a cold sidewalk near the New Orleans French Quarter as part of a way to draw attention to the issue of homelessness in America and to learn more about how he and all of us could be doing more to help.
Jonathan Cain: Neal Schon Actually Misused Journey’s Credit Card
Jonathan Cain has responded to Neal Schon's new lawsuit, claiming the guitarist was the one who ran up "enormous personal charges" on Journey's credit card. Schon's original legal action in Northern California’s Contra Costa County alleged that Cain had “improperly restricted” Schon from financial documents relating to Journey’s American Express card. He also charged Cain with mismanaging a series of band-related actions.
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders. On Monday evening (Nov. 28), authorities with St. Tammany Parish and State Police put out an alert that two little girls and their dog had gone missing in the Folsom area.
Saints Get Shutout in Luck-less, Mistake-Filled Performance Against 49ers
The Saints took on the 49ers on Sunday in San Francisco. The matchup came after the Saints managed to pull of an upset of the 9ers' division rival Rams in the previous week. With a loss to Arizona and a victory over Seattle, this was New Orleans' chance to go 3-1 against the NFC west in a season that had so far been disappointing.
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
