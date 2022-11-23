Read full article on original website
CBS News
Missouri inmate released after being imprisoned 27 years, with help from judge who sentenced him
Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic was serving a 241-year sentence for a series of robberies he committed when he was only 16. Bostic, now 43, changed his life in prison. He went to school, read and wrote books, even though he had no hope of ever getting out. CBS News was there when Bostic was released thanks to the judge who first put him behind bars.
Police search for identity of suspect or suspects behind murder of four college students in Idaho
Investigators are working overtime to identify suspects behind the murder of four college students. Johnathan Vigliotti has the latest on the investigation.
Michael Politte's fight for freedom
An inside look at the case against a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and how decades later, doubt has been cast on his guilt. In the early hours of Dec. 5, 1998, Michael Politte, then 14, says he found his mother's body lying on her bedroom floor on fire.
