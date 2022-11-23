ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Michael Politte's fight for freedom

An inside look at the case against a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and how decades later, doubt has been cast on his guilt. In the early hours of Dec. 5, 1998, Michael Politte, then 14, says he found his mother's body lying on her bedroom floor on fire.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

CBS News

574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy