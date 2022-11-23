ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TV Meteorologist, Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash

By Jason Hall
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo1L8_0jLVXpHM00
Photo: @jmyersweather/Instagram; Chip Tayag/Facebook

A meteorologist and a pilot for a Charlotte local news station were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday (November 22) afternoon.

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were identified by the news station as the victims of a fatal helicopter crash .

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in an official statement shared on its website . "Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers, a North Carolina native and NC State alum, had previously worked at stations in Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before returning to the Charlotte area, according to WBTV . He is survived by his wife, Jillian and their four children.

Tayag joined WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3 and worked with the Total Traffic & Weather Network.

The veteran pilot had more than 20 years of experience, accumulating more than 3,700 total flight hours, including more than 2,000 hours during five years with TTWN, according to WBTV .

“We always said that if we could duplicate Chip and his piloting skills, his organization abilities, and attention to detail, our company would be better off," the Total Traffic and Weather Network said in a statement to WBTV . "He always cared about the job he was doing and strived to make all his passengers comfortable while covering the news in Charlotte."

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed they were investigating the helicopter crash.

“Tragically there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference via WBTV .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message

Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL

Two WBTV employees killed in I-77 helicopter crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have died after a media helicopter associated with WBTV News crashed on Tuesday along Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The station reported Tuesday afternoon that meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in the crash along I-77...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Baltimore

TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
TIMONIUM, MD
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move in overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as rain could impact tailgate plans for the Panthers game tomorrow. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered showers. Monday, Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the 60s. Wednesday: Showers return. Overnight, a cold front approaching the area will bring scattered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy