Omaha, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID

OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska wide receiver Palmer announces he's leaving Huskers, turning pro

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Saturday morning he is leaving the Huskers and turning pro. Palmer made the announcement on Twitter. The junior set the NU single-season reception yards record on Friday at Iowa finishing the year with 1,043 yards besting Stanley Morgan Junior's record of 1,004 set in 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Archbishop of Omaha serves Thanksgiving meals at Stephen Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's archbishop helped serve meals in the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Stephen Center Thursday. The center helps women, men and children experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges. Archbishop George Lucas said he's visited the center for about 10 years now — the annual celebration...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday

The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE

