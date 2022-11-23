Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID
OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
WOWT
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
3 News Now
Nebraska wide receiver Palmer announces he's leaving Huskers, turning pro
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Saturday morning he is leaving the Huskers and turning pro. Palmer made the announcement on Twitter. The junior set the NU single-season reception yards record on Friday at Iowa finishing the year with 1,043 yards besting Stanley Morgan Junior's record of 1,004 set in 2018.
WOWT
Dormitories on former college campus in Blair to be repurposed into apartments for youth aging out of foster care
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Funding has been approved to build apartments on the former Dana College campus in Blair. According to Angels Share Incorporated, funding has been allocated and construction will soon begin on a $17.4 million project to build 61 apartments for youth aging out of foster care. The...
KETV.com
Archbishop of Omaha serves Thanksgiving meals at Stephen Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's archbishop helped serve meals in the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Stephen Center Thursday. The center helps women, men and children experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges. Archbishop George Lucas said he's visited the center for about 10 years now — the annual celebration...
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
klin.com
Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday
The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
WOWT
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day Mark Jontz turned himself in for traffic violations, he told his daughters he’d see them in a few days. “I never thought that would’ve been the last time I would see my dad. When he walked in to sit out his fines,” said Nicole Bielenberg, one of his daughters.
1011now.com
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
Comments / 0