Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
More good news on Saints injury report vs. 49ers, but Alvin Kamara (illness) misses practice

It’s mostly more good news on the New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, but star running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday with an illness. Other than that, the Saints upgraded both of their starting tackles to full participation after they were limited Wednesday — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and left tackle James Hurst (concussion) are back on track to start this week.
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets

Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful in Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. White is on track to start in Week 12 after Fournette was only able to participated in a limited practice on Friday. In a good spot versus a Cleveland defense ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project White to score 10.3 FanDuel points.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12

There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury. Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the...
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out

For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
Thanksgiving football schedule 2022: What NFL games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

It's a tradition unlike any other: NFL football on Thanksgiving Day. And this year, fans get to enjoy the feast for the eyes three times over. The three Thanksgiving games this season will be Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings. Each of those games features captivating storylines and, in the case of the Giants-Cowboys game, an intriguing divisional race.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, more impacting Week 12 lineup decisions

The injuries keep piling up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. While many of the big-name, banged-up TEs simply went on the IR (Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts), a host of top WRs are still questionable to suit up in Week 12. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy would all likely be in fantasy football lineups if active, so knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders finally got back in the win column against the Denver Broncos, and the main guys we’ve been tracking had pretty good games too. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
