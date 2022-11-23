Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
More good news on Saints injury report vs. 49ers, but Alvin Kamara (illness) misses practice
It’s mostly more good news on the New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, but star running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday with an illness. Other than that, the Saints upgraded both of their starting tackles to full participation after they were limited Wednesday — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and left tackle James Hurst (concussion) are back on track to start this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets
Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after losing at home to the Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit seemed headed toward the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft then. Now, after three consecutive victories since, Dan Campbell's team is suddenly in contention for an NFC wild-card berth. At 4-6, the Lions...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful in Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. White is on track to start in Week 12 after Fournette was only able to participated in a limited practice on Friday. In a good spot versus a Cleveland defense ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project White to score 10.3 FanDuel points.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Kyler Murray affecting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Matthew Stafford (neck) has already been ruled out for Week 12, and the statuses of Justin Fields and Kyler Murray are up in the air ahead of a pivotal fantasy football week. Given the importance of these two QBs, tracking the latest injury updates will be paramount ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Yardbarker
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12
There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury. Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the...
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with Cowboys or Giants? Breaking down best fit for free-agent WR
One NFC East team will have a lot to be thankful for in the very near future. The Cowboys and Giants meet on Thanksgiving Day, with more than bragging rights on the line. Both teams are angling for playoff appearances, but both teams are also seemingly playing for the services of one Odell Beckham Jr.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thanksgiving football schedule 2022: What NFL games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
It's a tradition unlike any other: NFL football on Thanksgiving Day. And this year, fans get to enjoy the feast for the eyes three times over. The three Thanksgiving games this season will be Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings. Each of those games features captivating storylines and, in the case of the Giants-Cowboys game, an intriguing divisional race.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Texans bench Davis Mills? Houston to start Kyle Allen in QB change after 1-8-1 start
The Texans are officially making a switch at quarterback after 10 games. Head coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start on Sunday against the Dolphins. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier on Wednesday that Houston was likely to send starter Davis Mills to the bench. A...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, more impacting Week 12 lineup decisions
The injuries keep piling up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. While many of the big-name, banged-up TEs simply went on the IR (Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts), a host of top WRs are still questionable to suit up in Week 12. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy would all likely be in fantasy football lineups if active, so knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
247Sports
Chicago Bears activate QB Nathan Peterman ahead of Jets game, Justin Fields status uncertain
The Chicago Bears activated quarterback Nathan Peterman off the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter. Starting quarterback Justin Fields is questionable with a shoulder injury. If Fields is unable to go, veteran Trevor Siemian likely gets the start with Peterman as the backup.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers rule out Leonard Fournette, activate Giovani Bernard for Week 12; Rachaad White set to start again
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running-back room will look a bit different on Sunday. After initially being listed as doubtful for the team's Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Leonard Fournette was ruled out by the team on Saturday. Additionally, the team activated Giovani Bernard from injured reserve. Fournette suffered...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders finally got back in the win column against the Denver Broncos, and the main guys we’ve been tracking had pretty good games too. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Gus Edwards affecting Week 12 start-sit calls
There are only a handful of fantasy-relevant RB injuries heading into Week 12, but for owners of Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, and Gus Edwards, knowing the injury updates will be crucial ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Below, we'll give you the latest news on these running backs and...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving picks, predictions against spread: Cowboys clip Giants for critical win; Bills cool upstart Lions
The NFL has another great feast of matchups planned for its annual Thanksgiving triple-header to open Week 12 of the 2022 season. Five of the six teams in action are in current playoff position in either the AFC or NFC. That other team, the Lions, have won three consecutive games to get back into wild-card contention.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did John Madden retire from coaching? Revisiting a young NFL legend's transition to broadcasting
NFL icon John Madden's death last December evoked fond memories of his long career as a broadcaster, from decades of classic calls to his on-air love of Thanksgiving. Before all of the epic moments in the booth, however, Madden established himself as one of the sport's most successful coaches. Madden...
