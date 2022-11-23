Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after losing at home to the Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit seemed headed toward the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft then. Now, after three consecutive victories since, Dan Campbell's team is suddenly in contention for an NFC wild-card berth. At 4-6, the Lions...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture
The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
The reason Rachaad White is usurping Leonard Fournette in Buccaneers’ Tom Brady-led offense
The veteran-laden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to see the emergence of Rachaad White. After being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the rookie running back saw his first big game of the season before the team’s bye week. He should seemingly be getting many more touches as Leonard Fournette deals with a hip injury.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Titans vs. Bengals predictions: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
In what is a rematch of a divisional round contest from last season’s playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday in Week 12. While nobody has forgotten the results of last year’s playoff matchup, the Titans have done the best...
ng-sportingnews.com
England football star Harry Kane reaffirms interest in joining NFL team as kicker
Harry Kane has already dominated one form of football. Could he do it again...this time, across the pond?. Tottenham's all-time leading goal-scorer reiterated his desire to boot balls in the NFL at some point after his career in an interview with Fox's Tom Rinaldi. Kane, 29, is one of world football's biggest stars, a gifted playmaker and goalscorer.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
ng-sportingnews.com
Giants' Brian Daboll frustrated with officials after touchdown called back vs. Cowboys
Giants coach Brian Daboll was uncharacteristically frustrated in his postgame press conference after his team's 28-20 loss Thursday to the Cowboys. But the discontent after the game paled in comparison to the blowup he had at officials in the first quarter. It appeared the Giants had taken a 6-0 lead...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 injuries: Justin Fields (shoulder) game-time decision; Bengals hoping for return of star receiver
As they scared down turkey and pumpkin pie, football fans were treated to three entertaining games on Thanksgiving. Each of the NFL's three Thanksgiving Day games were competitive, one-score affairs that surely kept fans glued to their televisions throughout the day. While it wasn't easy, each of Thursday's favored teams -- the Bills, Cowboys and Vikings -- were able to come away with wins before heading out on their mini break.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, more impacting Week 12 lineup decisions
The injuries keep piling up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. While many of the big-name, banged-up TEs simply went on the IR (Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts), a host of top WRs are still questionable to suit up in Week 12. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy would all likely be in fantasy football lineups if active, so knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders finally got back in the win column against the Denver Broncos, and the main guys we’ve been tracking had pretty good games too. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper
Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
ng-sportingnews.com
Giants vs. Cowboys final score, results: Dallas offense sparks team to comeback win on Thanksgiving Day
The Cowboys and the Giants were playing for second place in the NFC East on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas emerged with the win. The Cowboys (8-3) rode a second-half offensive explosion to a 28-20 victory. They trailed 13-7 at the half but scored 21 consecutive points on their first three post-halftime drives to pull away.
