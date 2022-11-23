Hollywood celeb invests in Upstate golf course

A Hollywood celebrity has become an investor in an Upstate golf course. Singer and Actor Justin Timberlake is a financial backer in a par 3 course in Greenville.

The course was formerly known as Crosswinds , which was designed about 30 years ago by golfer Jay Haas and others. The course has been renamed 3's Greenville Golf.

The place now features a 12 hole par 3 course, a putting area, a course for kids and indoor and outdoor dining. Timberlake got involved through his investment in a group called 8AM Golf, which now owns over one third of the Greenville course.