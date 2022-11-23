ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Hollywood celeb invests in Upstate golf course

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6JTH_0jLVLiuz00

A Hollywood celebrity has become an investor in an Upstate golf course. Singer and Actor Justin Timberlake is a financial backer in a par 3 course in Greenville.

The course was formerly known as Crosswinds , which was designed about 30 years ago by golfer Jay Haas and others. The course has been renamed 3's Greenville Golf.

The place now features a 12 hole par 3 course, a putting area, a course for kids and indoor and outdoor dining. Timberlake got involved through his investment in a group called 8AM Golf, which now owns over one third of the Greenville course.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
furman.edu

Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’

On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thanksgiving 2022: How do people in the Upstate define the day?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s approximately 1.5-million people in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson metro area, and that means there’s over a million ways to spend Thanksgiving Day. So FOX Carolina wanted to know, what are people in the Upstate thankful for? And how did people celebrate?. Our first stop...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

AC Hotel Spartanburg takes art-in-hotels trend to a new level

It’s no accident that, when guests enter the lobby of the AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, they may feel as though they’re entering a museum. Sightlines are open and expansive, the eye naturally drawn to the artwork on the milled walls and the sculptures tucked in various corners or suspended from the ceiling.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC
nctripping.com

NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Clemson getting ready for rivalry game

Dry and pleasant Saturday with rain on its way on Sunday. HIGHLIGHTS: St. Joe’s at CCES – 1A Upper State Finals. HIGHLIGHTS: St. Joe's at CCES - 1A Upper State Finals. HIGHLIGHTS: Saluda at Abbeville – 2A Upper State …. HIGHLIGHTS: Saluda at Abbeville - 2A Upper...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner, of Spartanburg. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. 7NEWS will update this […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy