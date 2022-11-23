Read full article on original website
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Wrap Up Thanksgiving Week against Stonehill
LOWELL, Mass. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (5-1) returns from the Thanksgiving break with a Sunday matchup against Stonehill. A win against the Skyhawks would give the River Hawks the all-time adavantage, 7-6. It would also improve UMass Lowell's record to 6-1, marking the best start in the program's Division I history.
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 14/13 River Hawks Locked in on Weekend at the Friendship Four
Friday v. Massachusetts: Live Stats | Watch | Listen | Game Notes. BELFAST, Northern Ireland—The No. 14/13 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) returns to Belfast for the 2022 Friendship Four Tournament at the SSE Arena this weekend, Nov. 25-26. The River Hawks open the two-day tournament against No. 17/17 Massachusetts (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA) on Friday at 7 p.m. They'll go on to play the winner of the No. 4/4 Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1-2, 6-0-0 ECAC) and Dartmouth (1-4-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) on Saturday.
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 14/13 River Hawks Drop Close Battle with No. 17 UMass at Friendship Four
BELFAST, Northern Ireland—The No. 14/13 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (8-6-0, 5-4-0 Hockey East) dropped a tight 3-2 decision to the No. 17/17 Massachusetts Minutemen (7-5-1, 3-5-0 HEA) Friday night at SSE Arena in the opening round of the 2022 Friendship Four. Freshman TJ Schweighardt (Manahawkin, N.J.) tallied the...
whdh.com
Sons of Patriots greats making their mark as captains of Bishop Feehan football team
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been more than a decade since New England Patriots greats Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins suited up for the Pats — and now their sons are making names for themselves as captains of the Bishop Feehan High School varsity football team. Dante Bruschi...
UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"
BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ.
msonewsports.com
Thanksgiving Scoreboard: High School Football – Saint John’s Prep, Marblehead, Danvers, Salem Win
Happy Thanksgiving – We will have game reports later today from Salem and Lynn’s Manning Field. Also a complete holiday scoreboard. Super Bowl matchups posted below. The website will provide coverage of the north shore teams this week that are competing in the super bowls, next weekend. Tuesday.
whdh.com
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
Oldest Thanksgiving rivalry game in western Mass. continues as Athol takes on Mahar
The oldest Thanksgiving high school football rivalry in western Massachusetts continued this year as the Athol Bears took on the Mahar Senators. 22News was there as the game got started at the Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School at 10 a.m.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
thebostonsun.com
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later
On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
NECN
Boston's Sumner Tunnel Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck, Causing Major Delays
Those traveling in Boston on Friday night -- including many traveling from Boston's Logan International Airport after the Thanksgiving holiday -- encountered lengthy traffic delays near the Sumner Tunnel, which was closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer got stuck during rush hour on Black Friday. Massachusetts State Police say...
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
