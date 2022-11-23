ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Wrap Up Thanksgiving Week against Stonehill

LOWELL, Mass. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (5-1) returns from the Thanksgiving break with a Sunday matchup against Stonehill. A win against the Skyhawks would give the River Hawks the all-time adavantage, 7-6. It would also improve UMass Lowell's record to 6-1, marking the best start in the program's Division I history.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 14/13 River Hawks Locked in on Weekend at the Friendship Four

Friday v. Massachusetts: Live Stats | Watch | Listen | Game Notes. BELFAST, Northern Ireland—The No. 14/13 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) returns to Belfast for the 2022 Friendship Four Tournament at the SSE Arena this weekend, Nov. 25-26. The River Hawks open the two-day tournament against No. 17/17 Massachusetts (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA) on Friday at 7 p.m. They'll go on to play the winner of the No. 4/4 Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1-2, 6-0-0 ECAC) and Dartmouth (1-4-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) on Saturday.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 14/13 River Hawks Drop Close Battle with No. 17 UMass at Friendship Four

BELFAST, Northern Ireland—The No. 14/13 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (8-6-0, 5-4-0 Hockey East) dropped a tight 3-2 decision to the No. 17/17 Massachusetts Minutemen (7-5-1, 3-5-0 HEA) Friday night at SSE Arena in the opening round of the 2022 Friendship Four. Freshman TJ Schweighardt (Manahawkin, N.J.) tallied the...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"

BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ. 
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
LOWELL, MA
Dianna Carney

This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only

Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England

With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
BOSTON, MA

