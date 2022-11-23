The balance of power in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry may have just flipped. And, also, who knew Michigan was a big play team?. The third-ranked Wolverines and quarterback J.J. McCarthy had three touchdown passes of 45 yards or longer and Donovan Edwards ran for touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards to clinch it as they buried second-rated Ohio State 45-23 in a winner-take-all match-up for the Big Ten Eastern Division championship on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO