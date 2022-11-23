ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Live updates: Michigan State 16 - No. 11 Penn State 35; final

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — We’ve reached the end of the regular season, with Michigan State finishing up on the road against No. 11 Penn State in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy. MSU needs a win on Saturday to reach the six-victory threshold and guarantee itself a place in a bowl game (though a bowl bid remains possible at 5-7 in certain scenarios).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan State drops regular-season finale at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State’s defense played an inspired second half, keeping the Spartans within striking distance for much of the final 30 minutes at Beaver Stadium. When coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s unit absolutely needed a stop, though, it faltered. After MSU cut its deficit to five...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

How It Happened: Penn State 35, Michigan State 16

Penn State finished its 2022 regular season with a fourth straight win Saturday night, picking up a 35-16 victory over Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions improve to 10-2 on the season and now await their bowl game destination, while the Spartans fall to 5-7 following an 11-win campaign last year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

What We Learned Live: Buckeyes embarrass themselves in loss to Michigan

Ohio State seemingly had everything in their favor. Yet, the Buckeyes got embarrassed by Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. We pick up the carnage on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle hosts the show, we get the latest on recruiting from Bill Kurelic, and Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen give the lowlights from the postgame press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

No. 3 Michigan hits one big play after another, buries No. 2 Ohio State 45-23

The balance of power in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry may have just flipped. And, also, who knew Michigan was a big play team?. The third-ranked Wolverines and quarterback J.J. McCarthy had three touchdown passes of 45 yards or longer and Donovan Edwards ran for touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards to clinch it as they buried second-rated Ohio State 45-23 in a winner-take-all match-up for the Big Ten Eastern Division championship on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Day Full Video: Ohio State coach answers tough questions after loss to Michigan

We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's comments following his team's 45-23 loss to rival Michigan on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The loss knocked OSU from the ranks of the unbeaten and cost the Buckeyes a trip to the Big Ten championship game for the second year in a row. OSU's hopes for a College Football Playoff berth also seem cloudy after this lopsided defeat. Click here for our full game report.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
