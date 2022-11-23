Read full article on original website
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
Live updates: Michigan State 16 - No. 11 Penn State 35; final
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — We’ve reached the end of the regular season, with Michigan State finishing up on the road against No. 11 Penn State in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy. MSU needs a win on Saturday to reach the six-victory threshold and guarantee itself a place in a bowl game (though a bowl bid remains possible at 5-7 in certain scenarios).
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had to give away the last rivalry trophy in its possession Saturday, falling to Penn State on the road, 35-16, in a game that was tighter than the final margin suggests. The Land Grant Trophy will remain in Happy Valley for the next year.
Michigan State drops regular-season finale at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State’s defense played an inspired second half, keeping the Spartans within striking distance for much of the final 30 minutes at Beaver Stadium. When coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s unit absolutely needed a stop, though, it faltered. After MSU cut its deficit to five...
How It Happened: Penn State 35, Michigan State 16
Penn State finished its 2022 regular season with a fourth straight win Saturday night, picking up a 35-16 victory over Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions improve to 10-2 on the season and now await their bowl game destination, while the Spartans fall to 5-7 following an 11-win campaign last year.
What We Learned Live: Buckeyes embarrass themselves in loss to Michigan
Ohio State seemingly had everything in their favor. Yet, the Buckeyes got embarrassed by Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. We pick up the carnage on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle hosts the show, we get the latest on recruiting from Bill Kurelic, and Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen give the lowlights from the postgame press conference.
WATCH: James Franklin's full post-Michigan State press conference
No. 11 Penn State used a strong fourth quarter to beat unranked Michigan State 35-16 at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Afterward, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his postgame press conference in the Media Room. You can see video of the entire press conference at the link below. Franklin talked about...
No. 3 Michigan hits one big play after another, buries No. 2 Ohio State 45-23
The balance of power in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry may have just flipped. And, also, who knew Michigan was a big play team?. The third-ranked Wolverines and quarterback J.J. McCarthy had three touchdown passes of 45 yards or longer and Donovan Edwards ran for touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards to clinch it as they buried second-rated Ohio State 45-23 in a winner-take-all match-up for the Big Ten Eastern Division championship on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach answers tough questions after loss to Michigan
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's comments following his team's 45-23 loss to rival Michigan on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The loss knocked OSU from the ranks of the unbeaten and cost the Buckeyes a trip to the Big Ten championship game for the second year in a row. OSU's hopes for a College Football Playoff berth also seem cloudy after this lopsided defeat. Click here for our full game report.
A second straight blowout loss to Michigan provides another failure of a season for Ohio State
When Michigan players talked this past offseason about a changing of the guard in the Big Ten, many outside of Ann Arbor chuckled. While the Wolverines were a talented team, Ohio State was still considered the class of the conference, the team with the chance to compete for a national championship in 2022.
Takeaways: Michigan shows championship chops in all-time win over Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Michigan football team scored a win for the ages Saturday afternoon, dominating No. 2 Ohio State with a 45-23 win. Following the game, 247Sports' Zach Shaw broke down his biggest takeaways from the contest. This win was an all-timer. The historical significance of Saturday’s win...
No. 11 Penn State pulls away from Michigan State for 35-16 victory: turning points, game balls
With the game potentially hanging in the balance in the fourth quarter, Penn State put the ball in its sixth-year senior quarterback’s hands, and in his final game at Beaver Stadium, Sean Clifford delivered. Penn State flexed out of its “T” formation on a fourth-and-2 at the Michigan State...
'Not the outcome we all envisioned': Ohio State coach Ryan Day, QB CJ Stroud react to loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and quarterback CJ Stroud met with the media following the Buckeyes' 45-23 loss to Michigan. Below are quotes from their press conferences, per OSU Athletics:. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. On the game. “I think when...
Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
