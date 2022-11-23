Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO