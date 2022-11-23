Read full article on original website
Daily Standard
Dreaming of a bright Christmas
Merrymakers and Christmas enthusiasts can start the season off on the right elf shoed foot by wassailing to well-lighted, holiday themed spectaculars in Coldwater, Celina and Wapakoneta. Gift of Lights got underway Wednesday night at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds while Merry and Bright Christmas Lights kicks off tonight at the...
hometownstations.com
1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays
Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
hometownstations.com
Lima Community Thanksgiving grateful to be able to serve others
Lima, OH (WLIO) - While things haven't been the easiest the past couple of years, one local ministry is making sure that the Lima Community Thanksgiving is serving those who need a place to go on the holiday. “It is a wonderful family spirit here at the Civic Center,” says...
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Lima’s celebration of the holiday season will kick off with “Lights On Lima” starting at 4 p.m. Friday., Along with lighting up the tree display in Town Square, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly events to help everyone get in that holiday spirit. Grand Illumination.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
wktn.com
Dog Tags on Sale Starting December 1
The 2023 Dog Tags will be sold starting Thursday December 1, 2022. Every dog three months of age and older must have a dog license. The fee is $20, but if an application is not filed and the fee is paid on or before January 31, 2023, then a penalty of $20 will be assessed.
Times Gazette
John Grindrod: Thankful for those big little things
Of course, with Thanksgiving just a day behind us, it’s time for some grateful introspection: to do some cerebral mining in the tunnels of our lives to this point, sorting through our personal hardships and the national stories that so often sadden us, and search for some nuggets of positivity.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
bgindependentmedia.org
Stately home built with oil boom money named BG historic structure of the month
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.
hometownstations.com
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
westbendnews.net
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street
Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
Maria Stein, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
