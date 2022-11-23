Read full article on original website
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Commissioners approve cost estimate for Airport Hwy. path
At the November 15 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved the plans, specifications and cost estimate for the installation of a sidepath on Airport Highway at I-475 in Springfield Township. Michael Stormer, chief deputy engineer, said they are estimating the cost to be $380,000. “The project will enhance the safety...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Stately home built with oil boom money named BG historic structure of the month
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
