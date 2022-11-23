Read full article on original website
SHI wins $1.1bn order for Seapeak LNG newbuilds
The new carriers will operate under a fixed-rate time-charter contract for an undisclosed international energy major. Samsung Heavy Industries (Shi) has received a contract worth around $1.1bn from Seapeak for the construction of five new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Under the contract, SHI will build five 174,000m³ M-type, electronically...
Proman Stena Bulk names its first methanol-powered tanker
The new Stena Pro Patria is the first of three MOIIMeMAX series ships. Proman Stena Bulk has held a naming ceremony for its new methanol-fuelled tanker in Trinidad and Tobago. Dubbed Stena Pro Patria, the MOIIMeMAX series ship is the first of the three methanol-fuelled vessels delivered this year to the joint venture (JV) between Stena Bulk and Proman.
Höegh to buy leased PCTC from Ocean Yield for $53.2m
Höegh Trapper is claimed to be one of the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTCs in the world. Höegh Autoliners Shipping, a subsidiary of Norway-based Höegh Autoliners, has exercised an option to acquire the Höegh Trapper vessel from lessor Ocean Yield for $53.2m. According to the...
