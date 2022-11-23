Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
cenlanow.com
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
brproud.com
What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana cuts limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old spends Thanksgiving in the hospital waiting for lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We first met Ava Thomas back in August. She’s a Louisiana 4-year-old who’s spent the past 6 months in a hospital awaiting a new set of lungs. 7News followed up with her family as they anticipate spending the holidays at a Houston hospital.
'My Southern Family Christmas': Jaicy Elliot Talks Filming Hallmark Movie in Louisiana and More (EXCLUSIVE)
A plucky journalist travels to a traditional southern town on a Christmas assignment that'll change her life forever in My Southern Family Christmas. The latest Hallmark Channel film features Bruce Campbell playing a southern take on Santa Claus. So do the filming locations for My Southern Family Christmas actually match the setting described in the title?
wbrz.com
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS - Rescuers fished a cruise ship passenger out of the Gulf of Mexico on Thanksgiving Day after he went missing in the water for hours. The U.S. Coast Guard said the passenger was reported missing from the Carnival Valor around 2:30 p.m. An alert went out to all...
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Tornado leaves behind damage in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) a severe storm in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish leaves behind roof damage to multiple budlings and several trees down.
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
