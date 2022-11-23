ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

wmucsports.net

RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor

With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
delawarevalleynews.com

Archbishop Ryan Beats Washington In 2022 Thanksgiving Game

Almost right out of the gate, Washington looked like they would be a formidable opponent to the Ryan Raiders. Two long passes caught by receivers and a touchdown was scored. Six to nothing with Washington in the lead. They tried a conversion in lieu of an extra point and came up short. They still had six points on the board.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WASHINGTON, DC
High School Football PRO

Waldorf, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Urbana High School football team will have a game with North Point High School on November 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
WALDORF, MD
High School Football PRO

Nokesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Brentsville District High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
NOKESVILLE, VA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

World Cup brings big crowds to DC bars, restaurants

WASHINGTON — The World Cup’s translating into big business for bars and restaurants in the D.C. area. Fans packed sports bars all across the region to watch the international soccer tournament. However, the United States’ match against England, on Friday, was likely the biggest draw. Staff at...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?

WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
WASHINGTON, DC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Southwest D.C. early yesterday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this shooting, which took place shortly before 3 am. A report of gunshots led police to the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street. There, police discovered 44-year-old Sherif Akande of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and his back. Akande was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
