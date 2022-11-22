Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Myracle Evans crowned Miss Forest Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of our very own from the Action News 5 family has been crowned Miss Forest Festival!. Our stellar digital producer, Myracle Evans competed in the Miss Forest Festival in Hardeman County, Saturday. The pageant is a preliminary competition for the Miss America Organization. Evans will...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for a better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
actionnews5.com
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Friday night that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Hallbrook Street, according to police. Officers located one deceased male victim inside a Kia with burglary tools near him, according to police. Police say they have two...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
actionnews5.com
Tracking widespread rain for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will move in from the south and become more widespread in the evening and overnight hours. Some periods of moderate rainfall are possible. Rain will start to taper off overnight with rain ending by Sunday morning over much of the region. AVERAGE HIGH: 59. AVERAGE...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.
PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
actionnews5.com
Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche. “A nonprofit organization...
actionnews5.com
Westy’s hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tradition that goes back almost two decades has returned at Westy’s with its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaway for hungry locals. This is the 18th year the Downtown restaurant has given back to the community on Thanksgiving Day. “They’re really great, man... for helping...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old shot in New Covington Pike
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say the teen arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. There has been no information released...
actionnews5.com
Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
actionnews5.com
First Alert to potentially severe storms Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe weather threat for this upcoming Tuesday (Nov 29) has been expanded to include more of the Mid-South. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across much of the area on Tuesday due to a strong cold front. THREATS:...
