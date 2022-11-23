Read full article on original website
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
SkySports
Formula 1 driver ratings: Ranking all 2022 drivers, with Max Verstappen and George Russell the stars
Taking into account every qualifying and every race, we rate the 20-strong grid out of 10 - with drivers sorted from the lowest rating, to the highest. Who gets top marks?. The end of the road in Formula 1 for Nicholas Latifi, who in truth did well to last three seasons. 2022 was arguably his most disappointing, with the former Formula 2 standout never getting to grip with the new cars.
racer.com
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping the times after two practice sessions on the series’ first-ever grassland course. The duo’s combined four-lap time of 10m2.248s in the second...
Official: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Red Bull Racing For 2023 F1 Season
Daniel Ricciardo will not be taking the year off after all; Red Bull Racing confirmed it has signed Danny Ric as its third driver for the 2023 F1 season. According to Red Bull, Daniel will help the team with testing, sim work, and commercial activities. The latter part of the job description clearly indicates that Red Bull still sees the value in having Ricciardo on the grid.
Jalopnik
Here’s How Coffee-Mad F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Gets His Fix During the Season
Formula 1 drivers are truly athletes at the top of their game. As such, they all follow strict diets, have nutritionists on hand to monitor what they’re eating and make sure that they’re only consuming things that keep them in tip top shape over a race weekend. For Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, this includes coffee. Lots of coffee.
lastwordonsports.com
F2 Post-season Testing: Day 3 Results
The third and final day of F2 testing has arrived as drivers push themselves in their last attempt to prove they’re ready for next season. Heading into the third and final day of the Formula 2 post-season testing, each driver spent the day maximizing the potential in their car; hoping to impress the respective teams for a 2023 seat in F2.
Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's (RACE.MI) Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
sporf.com
McLaren boss Zak Brown defends Oscar Piastri after Alpine criticism
McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has leapt to the defence of his F1 team’s new driver, Oscar Piastri, in response to criticism from the Australian’s former employers, Alpine. During the summer, Alpine initially announced that Piastri, their reserve driver, would race for the team in 2023. However, the...
BBC
World Triathlon Championship Series: Alex Yee miss out as Leo Bergere wins world title
Britain's Olympic relay champion Alex Yee narrowly missed out on the world triathlon title by finishing fourth in the series finale in Abu Dhabi. The 24-year-old was second in the standings behind New Zealand's Hayden Wilde going into the race. But although he finished two places ahead of Wilde, it...
lastwordonsports.com
F1 TV Ratings: The Season Finale
An emotional Grand Prix ended the 2022 season. But could the F1 TV Ratings keep up with the controversy from last season’s race?. With Sebastian Vettel’s retirement highlighting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there was a good chance the TV ratings would help the F1 season end on a high note. In comparison to last season, it makes sense that it was unable to keep up with last year’s title-deciding finale. Last year was the Championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and Red Bull vs. Mercedes went down to the final lap. While this past weekend’s race wasn’t relatively as critical, there was only a 3% drop in TV ratings. That means the 2022 season ends with a 28% increase in year-over-year F1 TV Ratings for ESPN.
Wout van Aert moots building gravel world championships into 2023 programme
Belgian rider says gravel racing has a ‘great future’ as he considers worlds participation next year
tennisuptodate.com
Pietrangeli on Berrettini standing by his team at Davis Cup despite injury: "It's a noble gesture"
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pientrangeli called Berrettini's decision to travel to Malaga a noble gesture after an injury prevented him from playing. Matteo Berrettini was unable to play for Italy due to a foot injury but he travelled to Malaga to be with the team. The injury occurred at the Naples event earlier this year where he reached the final losing to Musetti in straight sets.
