Read full article on original website
Related
Greta Gerwig says she was 'terrified' that making the 'Barbie' live-action movie 'could be a career-ender'
"Barbie" director and co-writer Greta Gerwig feared that taking on the live-action movie "could be a career-ender." The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0