Related
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
Autoweek.com
What Daniel Ricciardo's New F1 Deal Means for Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo initially left Red Bull for Renault for 2019, before joining McLaren on a three-year deal in 2021. Ricciardo finished a disappointing 12th in the F1 driver standings this year and was dropped by McLaren. The deal with Red Bull will include work on the team's simulator and promotional...
racer.com
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping the times after two practice sessions on the series’ first-ever grassland course. The duo’s combined four-lap time of 10m2.248s in the second...
SkySports
Formula 1 driver ratings: Ranking all 2022 drivers, with Max Verstappen and George Russell the stars
Taking into account every qualifying and every race, we rate the 20-strong grid out of 10 - with drivers sorted from the lowest rating, to the highest. Who gets top marks?. The end of the road in Formula 1 for Nicholas Latifi, who in truth did well to last three seasons. 2022 was arguably his most disappointing, with the former Formula 2 standout never getting to grip with the new cars.
CBS Sports
Formula 1, IndyCar silly season update: Oscar Piastri among new drivers getting familiar with their rides
The silly season is finally fully open for business in the world of open-wheel racing, and while Formula 1 stuck around in Abu Dhabi for the final test of the 2022 season, the hot stove temperature for both F1 and IndyCar has started rising. One of the storylines to watch regards Mattia Binotto, as even with his team participating in the Pirelli tire test at Yas Marina Circuit, rumors of the team principal being out at Ferrari began to circulate, though Ferrari has released nothing official as of yet.
lastwordonsports.com
F2 Post-season Testing: Day 3 Results
The third and final day of F2 testing has arrived as drivers push themselves in their last attempt to prove they’re ready for next season. Heading into the third and final day of the Formula 2 post-season testing, each driver spent the day maximizing the potential in their car; hoping to impress the respective teams for a 2023 seat in F2.
lastwordonsports.com
Danke, Seb: Remembering Vettel’s Greatest F1 Moments
A champion on the track and a role model off of it. Remembering Sebastian Vettel’s greatest moments in Formula One. After 16 incredible years in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel finally waves goodbye. The German’s retirement is surely a huge loss for the sport. He is not only one of F1’s all-time greats but also a role model in the truest meaning. Throughout his career, Vettel has had a number of masterful performances while also speaking out and raising awareness about issues near to his heart. Here are some of Vettel’s most memorable moments both on and off the racetrack.
sporf.com
McLaren boss Zak Brown defends Oscar Piastri after Alpine criticism
McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has leapt to the defence of his F1 team’s new driver, Oscar Piastri, in response to criticism from the Australian’s former employers, Alpine. During the summer, Alpine initially announced that Piastri, their reserve driver, would race for the team in 2023. However, the...
NASCAR GP Czech Republic to move to August 26-27
The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Autodrom Most announced today that the 2023 NASCAR GP Czech Republic will move to August 26-27, one week earlier than the initially scheduled date. The event, one of the most popular of the season in 2022 with over 35.000 spectators at the track, will once again mark EuroNASCAR’s return to action after the summer break in 2023.
