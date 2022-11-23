ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

brytfmonline.com

Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy

VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
electrek.co

Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures

Tesla has reduced Supercharging prices in many regions as its charging business starts to mature a little. One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their cost of operations is much lower than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to electricity generally being much cheaper than gas. However,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
technologynetworks.com

Inexpensive Catalyst Could Be Key to Hydrogen Fuels

Rice University researchers have engineered a key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy. Using only inexpensive raw materials, a team from Rice’s Laboratory for Nanophotonics, Syzygy Plasmonics Inc. and Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
natureworldnews.com

Worst Climate Polluters in US Named in 2021 EPA Report

The worst US climate polluters are revealed in a report by the EPA from 2021. According to new data just released by the US Environmental Protection Agency, major industrial sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the US increased by 4.1% in 2021. The increase comes at a time when it...
ALABAMA STATE
electrek.co

Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots

Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
Interesting Engineering

A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology

The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP

Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
TEXAS STATE
programminginsider.com

Do Electric Bikes Charge While Pedaling?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Whether you’re on the hunt for an ebike or considering one for your next purchase, it’s important to ask yourself whether you can charge your bike while you’re pedaling. The answer to this question will help you determine whether an ebike is right for you.
Motley Fool

SpaceX Continues to Dominate Moon Race

SpaceX won NASA's first lunar lander contract -- and its second contract, too. Rivals Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Leidos, and perhaps Boeing, too, can still compete for future lunar lander contracts. But they're going to have a very tough time competing with SpaceX on price. You’re reading a free article...
MotorBiscuit

Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires

The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ScienceAlert

'SuperGPS' Technology Accurately Pinpoints Your Position Within Inches

Many of us rely on GPS (Global Positioning System) to estimate travel times, find our way to new places, avoid traffic congestion, keep track of the kids, and generally avoid getting lost. But it's not always the most reliable of systems, especially in built-up areas where it's difficult to get a straight line of sight to and from a satellite. Now researchers have come up with a new and improved technology that could eventually replace GPS in some scenarios. Called SuperGPS, it's accurate within 10 centimeters (or 3.9 inches) and doesn't rely on navigation satellite systems. The new approach makes use of networks...
Top Speed

2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Performance, Price, And Photos

This is the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, an all-electric crossover designed to compete in the compact luxury segment. Now Chevrolet does have a leg up, amongst the big three, as it was the first to introduce all-electric models like the Bolt and Bolt EUV early on. Now, the Blazer EV opens a new dimension for the bow-tie brand, which has set its goal to have an all-EV lineup by 2030.
MotorBiscuit

A History of the Manual Transmission

Here's a look at the history of the manual transmission in the automotive industry, from its invention date to its current use in models. The post A History of the Manual Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

