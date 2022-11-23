Many of us rely on GPS (Global Positioning System) to estimate travel times, find our way to new places, avoid traffic congestion, keep track of the kids, and generally avoid getting lost. But it's not always the most reliable of systems, especially in built-up areas where it's difficult to get a straight line of sight to and from a satellite. Now researchers have come up with a new and improved technology that could eventually replace GPS in some scenarios. Called SuperGPS, it's accurate within 10 centimeters (or 3.9 inches) and doesn't rely on navigation satellite systems. The new approach makes use of networks...

4 DAYS AGO