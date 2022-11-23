Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Choose GoodLand Good Shopping Merchants for Holiday Shopping Season
The City of Goleta wants to encourage you to shop local this holiday season and with #GoodLandGoodShopping it’s never been easier. Go to GoodLandGoodShopping.comand purchase digital gift cards to more than three dozen Goleta businesses. Even better, you can customize your gift by emailing or texting it to the recipient with a personal video message. Watch our video in English or Spanish to find out more.
Truck Crashes into Goleta Albertsons Injuring Man and Killing Dog
A dog died and a man became seriously injured when their truck crashed into the pillar of the Albertsons grocery store in Goleta on Thanksgiving Day. At 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the parking lot next to the Camino Real Marketplace on Santa Felicia Drive. Crews...
Four Injured in Cathedral Oaks Traffic Collision
Four people sustained injuries in a two vehicle traffic collision on Cathedral Oaks Friday. At 2:19 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection of N. Patterson and Cathedral Oaks Blvd. in Goleta. Three patients sustained minor injuries and one woman in her 60s sustained moderate injuries. The latter...
Grief and Gratitude for Thanksgiving
The Story Catcher Mailbox Project is an interactive, public art piece which stands 7.5 feet tall, made entirely out of low-carbon steel and is partitioned down the middle to accept letters of grief on one side and letters of praise on the other. The Story Catcher Mailbox serves its community...
AMR Santa Barbara to Continue Providing Services to Vandenberg Space Force Base
On Oct. 27, American Medical Response (AMR) Santa Barbara was announced as the winner of the competitive RFP for emergency ambulance service at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB). AMR competed amongst a field of other bidders to serve the large base complex, including a service area that covers major roadways adjacent to the base. This is a contract that AMR has held for several years.
Injured Hiker 1/4 mile from Montecito Hot Springs
SO responding with Fire. Victim is unconscious. SR responding from Hope Ave. SO on the scene and cancelling Copter 4 and AMR.
Cottage Health Honors 2022 Physicians of the Year
Cottage Health has announced its 2022 Physicians of the Year Awards, which recognize physicians on the Medical Staff for exemplary performance. Cottage Health staff members submit nominations every year to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team. The selection of award honorees is based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.
Gold's Gym to Pay Settlement in Harassment Lawsuit
Dina Murillo, the former General Manager of Gold’s Gym in downtown Santa Barbara, has settled a sexual harassment and retaliation case that she brought against Santa Barbara Corporate Fitness (“Gold’s Gym”) and its CEO Angel Banos. SBCF and Angel Banos have agreed to pay $675,000 to settle Ms. Murillo’s claims, according to documents filed in Santa Barbara Superior Court [this week].
Santa Barbara Hotel Tax Revenue Increases for October
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended October 31, 2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.86 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for October 2022. TOT revenues in October 2022 were about 17.4% above the monthly budget, continuing a solid uptrend that is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
