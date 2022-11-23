Nuggets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Thunder (7-10) play the second game of a three-game home stand against the Nuggets (10-7), who are on the second night of a back-to-back.
In their last game, the Thunder gave up at least 120 points in their fifth consecutive game against the New York Knicks in a 129-119 loss.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets come off of a close two-point loss against the Detroit Pistons. The saving grace of the heartbreaking loss is that their starting lineup was in full health
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Josh Giddey
- Lu Dort
- Jalen Williams
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Aaron Gordon
- Nikola Jokic
Nuggets at Thunder notable injuries
Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to an ankle sprain. Mike Muscala is out due to a fractured finger.
Nuggets: Jeff Green is out due to a knee contusion. Collin Gillespie is out due to a lower leg fracture.
