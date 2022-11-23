ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Nuggets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sb1aK_0jLUVYpC00

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (7-10) play the second game of a three-game home stand against the Nuggets (10-7), who are on the second night of a back-to-back.

In their last game, the Thunder gave up at least 120 points in their fifth consecutive game against the New York Knicks in a 129-119 loss.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets come off of a close two-point loss against the Detroit Pistons. The saving grace of the heartbreaking loss is that their starting lineup was in full health

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23
  • Time: 7 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Lu Dort
  • Jalen Williams
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Denver Nuggets

  • Jamal Murray
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • Michael Porter Jr.
  • Aaron Gordon
  • Nikola Jokic

Nuggets at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to an ankle sprain. Mike Muscala is out due to a fractured finger.

Nuggets: Jeff Green is out due to a knee contusion. Collin Gillespie is out due to a lower leg fracture.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Davis out versus Spurs on Saturday

Over the last two weeks or so, Anthony Davis has enjoyed one of the best stretches of his career. He had four straight games with at least 35 points and 15 rebounds, and even though the San Antonio Spurs aggressively double-teamed him on Friday, he still managed to get 25 points and 15 rebounds while shooting an incredible 10-of-13 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Woj: Despite Robert Williams III likely returning by Christmas, Celtics may look to trade for another big

The time for Timelord’s return is drawing closer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is likely to be back on the court for Boston by Dec. 25. Speaking on an episode of “NBA Countdown” during the “Woj’s Corner” regular segment, the ESPN senior writer said Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury had told him he expects the former Texas A&M star will be “back by Christmas.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum to miss Sunday's game vs. Wizards

The Celtics will be without superstar Jayson Tatum on Sunday as the team takes on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points in 31 minutes on Friday in a win over the Kings, but the team has listed him as out due to a left ankle sprain. Tatum originally hurt his ankle last Monday against the Bulls, but had since starred in lopsided wins over Dallas and Sacramento.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Silas excited by Houston’s improvement on defense, rebounds

HOUSTON — So many things happened in the Rockets’ 128-122 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Toyota Center. Houston trailed by 16 points late in the third quarter when they fell behind, 90-74, but they outscored Atlanta the rest of the way, 54-32, to secure their fourth win of the season. They only allowed 18 fourth-quarter points after giving up 104 through three periods.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors

The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Pritchard's instant energy should get him more run

While just about everyone else in the gym was winding down their off-day workouts, Payton Pritchard was ramping up. Boston’s third-year guard was running through shooting drills at game speed after a practice last month and, after a few frustrating misses, Marcus Smart stopped on his way off the court to offer some encouraging words.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green: Rockets wanted to check Hawks after disrespect

When the Hawks raced out to a 16-point lead midway through Friday’s third quarter at Toyota Center, the flurry was punctuated by back-to-back 3-pointers by Atlanta’s pair of All-Star guards, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Both featured demonstrative celebrations in the aftermath, including Murray tapping Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. on top of the rookie’s head after a closeout attempt.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quick Recap: Colorado cements one-win season with loss to Utah

The biggest positive from Colorado’s season finale? A fresh start for the program now awaits with a new head coach expected to be named soon. That’s the optimistic view of things. Capped by a 63-21 loss to No. 14 Utah, the Buffs are still stuck digesting their first 1-11 campaign since 2012. Utah entered Saturday still in the mix for the Pac-12 title game and the Utes ensured that their business was taken care of. The defending conference champs put up 42 first-half points before sitting many of their starters in the second half. For Colorado, its defense allowed 662 total yards while...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy