Nuggets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (7-10) play the second game of a three-game home stand against the Nuggets (10-7), who are on the second night of a back-to-back.

In their last game, the Thunder gave up at least 120 points in their fifth consecutive game against the New York Knicks in a 129-119 loss.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets come off of a close two-point loss against the Detroit Pistons. The saving grace of the heartbreaking loss is that their starting lineup was in full health

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to an ankle sprain. Mike Muscala is out due to a fractured finger.

Nuggets: Jeff Green is out due to a knee contusion. Collin Gillespie is out due to a lower leg fracture.