NW Natural: A 200-acre grass farm in McMinnville becomes a center for bee conservation in Oregon
For Michael O’Loughlin, his interest in bees started with snakes. Specifically, the North American ring-necked snake Diadophis punctatus, and their voracious appetite for slugs. A Master Gardner and deeply curious person, he incorporated a habitat for the snakes into his pollinator garden at O’Loughlin Farms in McMinnville, Oregon. By...
Readers respond: Sanctioned camps a start
It is a start to have a plan for sanctioned camps. Letting people squat and suffer anywhere they plant themselves is completely unmanageable. Every person who is homeless needs an outreach worker and must live in a sanctioned camp where services are available with rules for no drugs, no weapons and no aggression.
Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness
Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
animalfair.com
Should All Pet Parents Have The Right To Die In Dignity Like Their Pets Do?
Brittany Maynard died with dignity Saturday at her home in Portland, Oregon at 29-years-old. She was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma and doctors gave her only six months to live. “Goodbye to all my dear friends and family that I love. Today is the day I have chosen to pass...
streetroots.org
Director's Desk | Multnomah County offers constructive contrast to mayor’s plans for mass camps
It’s easy to spot the new Behavioral Health Resource Center downtown at Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street because it’s adorned with a three-story mural by artist Damon Smyth that follows a person through dreamy escapades with nature. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Multnomah County opened the first two...
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
New modern farmhouse in West Linn for sale at $2.2 million comes with trout-stocked pond
The modern farmhouse, beloved for its comfortable charm and open, inviting kitchen, is an idealized version of dwellings built more than a century ago. And that’s the way it should be. Instead of hauling water inside with a bucket, today there’s a stylized, deep apron sink and so much more.
hereisoregon.com
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Portland’s Cully neighborhood among areas to see increased air quality monitoring
Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s...
Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
KGW
All aboard! Portland's 'Holiday Express' departs this weekend through Dec. 18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wondering what's keeping things on track at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center? Your donations. “It's what helped keeps our doors open and helps keep us free to the public and restoring the locomotives,” said Renee Devereux the executive director of ORHC. The nonprofit organization has...
‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving
The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
Tri-City Herald
North Thurston spokesman left teaching after ‘crossing boundary’ with Longview student
North Thurston Public Schools Executive Director of Communications Aaron Wyatt lost his teaching job in Longview for “crossing the boundary” with a female student when he was a teacher, The Olympian has learned. The Olympian researched Wyatt’s past after receiving a tip last week about his time in...
Readers respond: Store fights stigma
It is great to hear about a local entrepreneur’s efforts to destigmatize obesity, (“Portland fat-centered boutique working toward ‘fat liberation’ and destigmatization for all,” Nov. 14) This is such an important issue especially when stigmatization gets in the way of health care. As the story...
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
ijpr.org
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a respiratory illness. The current surge...
