Clackamas County, OR

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Sanctioned camps a start

It is a start to have a plan for sanctioned camps. Letting people squat and suffer anywhere they plant themselves is completely unmanageable. Every person who is homeless needs an outreach worker and must live in a sanctioned camp where services are available with rules for no drugs, no weapons and no aggression.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness

Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving

The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Store fights stigma

It is great to hear about a local entrepreneur’s efforts to destigmatize obesity, (“Portland fat-centered boutique working toward ‘fat liberation’ and destigmatization for all,” Nov. 14) This is such an important issue especially when stigmatization gets in the way of health care. As the story...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

