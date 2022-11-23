Read full article on original website
opb.org
ODOT plans to toll Portland freeways, but first they want to hear from you
Like a road sign ahead of mountainous curves, the Oregon Department of Transportation is trying to flag what’s ahead. For drivers in Portland, it’s tolls. The transportation agency has recently opened a public comment period on a pair of tolling projects that could begin charging some drivers as soon as 2024, before growing elsewhere in the city in 2025.
Portland’s Cully neighborhood among areas to see increased air quality monitoring
Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s...
Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snowplow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include...
kezi.com
'I drove to City Hall in tears': Salt & Straw considers moving its headquarters out-of-state due to crime
PORTLAND, Oregon — The head of Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is sending a message to local leaders: make Portland safer or say good-bye to the company’s headquarters. CEO and co-founder Kim Malek said she’s considering moving Salt & Straw's Southeast Portland kitchen and headquarters out-of-state,...
Fire chars Foster-Powell auto repair shop
An auto shop with no name caught fire in Inner Southeast; there was considerable damage before it was put outLate afternoon traffic along S.E. Foster Road was suddenly slowed, in the Foster-Powell neighborhood on Sunday, October 16, when a fire broke out in an auto repair shop at S.E. 75th Avenue and Foster. Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) stations were dispatched to the blaze at 6:04 p.m. East Precinct officers diverted traffic around the area, as rigs from five firehouses, including Lents Station 11 and Woodstock Station 25, pulled up on the busy street. Because of reports that a person...
Thanksgiving fire at SE Portland U-Haul caused by attempted gas theft, fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An attempt to steal gas from rental trucks at a Southeast Portland U-Haul location resulted in a "large fire" early Thanksgiving morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called out to the U-Haul location at the corner of SE 48th Avenue and SE Powell...
Oregon has a snow-plow driver shortage heading into winter
A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge. That's according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Has a High Rate of Unutilized State Grant Money for Traffic Enforcement
State Grant Money for Traffic Enforcement: The Oregon Department of Transportation approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the past two years, but much of it went unused. This comes after 2021 saw the highest annual death toll from traffic accidents in...
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Salem?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
Sheriff says county doesn't have the manpower to enforce gun measure
Deputies will have the discretion whether to cite individuals violating the M114 ban on high-capacity magazinesYamhill County's Tim Svenson has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state decrying the passage of the citizen-led gun control referendum, Measure 114, in the November general election. But his disagreement with one of the primary tenets of the measure is slightly different than those sheriffs vowing not to enforce the controversial measure at all. "It is not a matter of enforcement, it is a matter of capacity," he said in an email. "I do not have enough staff in my office to...
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
21-year-old driver severely injured in Hwy 212 crash
A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
New modern farmhouse in West Linn for sale at $2.2 million comes with trout-stocked pond
The modern farmhouse, beloved for its comfortable charm and open, inviting kitchen, is an idealized version of dwellings built more than a century ago. And that’s the way it should be. Instead of hauling water inside with a bucket, today there’s a stylized, deep apron sink and so much more.
Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness
Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
police1.com
Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon’s gun control Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut...
Multiple U-Haul trucks engulfed in SE Portland blaze
Firefighters early Friday morning battled a massive fire that engulfed three to four box trucks parked at a U-Haul rental location in Southeast Portland.
