Red Stag Supperclub announces closing

By Steve Simpson
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

Another popular Twin Cities eatery is closing its doors for good.

Today we announced the closing of Red Stag on Dec 31. This is a heartbreaking message to post as we have been an...

Add the Red Stag Supper Club to the growing list of long-time Minneapolis restaurants that are closing their doors.

The beloved business, near Southeast Central and East Hennepin Avenues in Northeast, has been in operation for 15 years. Owner Kim Bartman says it was a "heartwrenching decision" to close the business and blames it on the change in customer habits following COVID and the civil unrest after the police murder of George Floyd.

Stella's and Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar also closed within the past few weeks. Amore, another popular Uptown restaurant, closed but will be re-opening as a new concept under Red Stag owner Kim Bartman.

