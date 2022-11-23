ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basile, LA

Basile man dies in fiery crash

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKeTa_0jLUDcuI00

A Basile man died Tuesday night in an Allen Parish crash, troopers say.

Glen Ray Thompson, 65, died in the 6 p.m. crash.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle accident on La. 26 about two miles south of La. 104.

The initial investigation revealed that an Oberlin woman was driving a pick-up north on La. 26 at the same time Thompson was driving a pick-up south on the highway.

The woman's truck crossed the center line and hit Thompson's truck on the left front quarter panel. Both trucks then ran off the road and Thompson's truck caught on fire.

Thompson, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman wasn't properly restrained but sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2022.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2022. Mark Anthony Mears, 57, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Ronald James Warren, 55, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2022, while attempting to make an arrest. Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation. LSP investigators shared in their initial report that at around 12:30 p.m., APD received a complaint that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man, identified as 34-year-old Jason Shackleford.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy