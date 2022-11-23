Read full article on original website
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to become head coach at Arizona State, per reports
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is headed to his alma mater. Dillingham, 32, is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arizona State, according to multiple reports. The first-year Ducks offensive play-caller is earning $1 million in the first of a three-year contract. His buyout of 25%...
Rewinding Oregon State’s 38-34 comeback win over Oregon
We were live from Reser Stadium for today’s game between No. 9 Oregon and No. 22 Oregon State. The Beavers won 38-34 Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) opened the day as a 1.5-point favorite, but Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) closed favored by 1.5, according to VegasInsider.com.
Can Oregon Ducks slow Jack Colletto, Oregon State’s short-yardage run game?
Oregon State leaves little doubt about its plan of attack on short-yardage: Run. The No. 22 Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) have 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns and 22 first downs on third-and-three-or-less compared just three pass attempts when facing such a short distance to convert. Yet even when opponents know full well what’s coming, especially when Jack Colletto enters at quarterback, OSU still manages to churn out yards and move the chains at a very high rate.
Oregon State finds nuggets of gold in 73-59 PK Legacy loss to No. 9 Iowa: ‘Main takeaway is hope’
Scott Rueck says he thinks every game is a win, put in proper perspective. The Oregon State women’s basketball coach didn’t have to dig deep to find the positives from Friday’s 73-59 loss to No. 9 Iowa in the PK Legacy semifinals at Chiles Center. The Beavers...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-70 loss to Michigan State at PKI
We were live from Veterans Memorial Coliseum for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 12 Michigan State. The Spartans won 74-70. The Spartans (4-2) were 2.5-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-4) were without guards Brennan Rigsby, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jermaine Couisnard and Tyrone Williams, who injured his right ankle...
Oregon State without power hours before Ducks, Beavers football game
Oregon State Universty’s Corvallis campus lost power just a few hours before the school’s football team was slated to face the University of Oregon. Power has been restored to Reser Stadium, but the rest of the campus is still in the dark, the school said around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante leaves game against Michigan State in concussion protocol
The injuries keep coming to Oregon. Center N’Faly Dante, UO’s leader in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, left Friday night’s game against No. 12 Michigan State midway through the first half and won’t return due to concussion protocol, according to a team spokesman. Dante (14.8 points,...
Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
Pac-12 football Week 13 score predictions, odds: Who will win the rivalry games?
The final Saturday of the Pac-12 football regular season brings rivalry games, big stakes and narrow point spreads. It starts with the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in their annual rivalry game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Oregon, which is favored by three points, can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, while the Beavers are looking for their second win in three years against the Ducks.
No. 21 Oregon State storms back from 21-point deficit to beat No. 9 Oregon 38-34: Game at a glance
Oregon State put an exclamation point on one of the best seasons in school history with a comeback that left a Reser Stadium crowd of 28,840 in disbelief Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. The No. 21 Beavers rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit, scoring four touchdowns during an 11-minute stretch to...
Oregon State can’t dig out of early deficit as Beavers fall to Florida in men’s PK Legacy tournament
After his Oregon State men’s basketball team inspired some optimism Thursday by pushing No. 8 Duke to the brink, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said the true measure of whether Oregon State could take confidence from the loss would come the following day, when the Beavers faced Florida. The result...
WATCH: Dana Altman gives honest assessment of team after another tough loss
Hear from Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman after another tough loss, this time to UCONN in the opening round of the PK85. The Ducks played with just seven healthy scholarship players, three being 6-foot-11 centers and the game didn't go nearly as the Ducks hoped. How can Oregon bounce back?
Bill Oram: Why did Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia stick around? The answer is a lesson in perspective
That’s the question I kept asking myself as I sat across from Tristan Gebbia last week in Corvallis. Oregon State’s backup quarterback could easily be bitter. No one would blame him for cursing the universe for the bad luck he’s been dealt in his football career. Instead,...
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis
You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 8 Duke Blue Devils score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/24/22)
Oregon State kicks off play in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at noon Thursday against No. 8 Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Beavers warmed up for the PK tourney by winning three of four games at Gill Coliseum. Scroll down to find live updates. No. 8 Duke (4-1) at...
Oregon women’s basketball opens PKI against No. 8 North Carolina
Competition takes a meteoric jump for No. 18 Oregon this weekend at the PKI, where the Ducks open against No. 8 North Carolina. Oregon (4-0) is coming off its least impressive outing of the season thus far, a 66-54 win over Southern Utah on Tuesday, and anything resembling that performance won’t be successful against the Tar Heels this afternoon (2 p.m., ESPNU) at the Chiles Center.
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
Linfield’s football season ends with 30-13 loss to Bethel in Division III playoffs
The Linfield Wildcats hung tough for a half but then were shut out in the second half of a 30-13 loss in a second-round NCAA Division III football playoff game Saturday in McMinnville. Gavin Dalziel kicked field goals of 34 and 49 yards for No. 5 Linfield, and receiver Joel...
