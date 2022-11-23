ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Oregon Ducks slow Jack Colletto, Oregon State’s short-yardage run game?

Oregon State leaves little doubt about its plan of attack on short-yardage: Run. The No. 22 Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) have 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns and 22 first downs on third-and-three-or-less compared just three pass attempts when facing such a short distance to convert. Yet even when opponents know full well what’s coming, especially when Jack Colletto enters at quarterback, OSU still manages to churn out yards and move the chains at a very high rate.
Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
Pac-12 football Week 13 score predictions, odds: Who will win the rivalry games?

The final Saturday of the Pac-12 football regular season brings rivalry games, big stakes and narrow point spreads. It starts with the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in their annual rivalry game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Oregon, which is favored by three points, can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, while the Beavers are looking for their second win in three years against the Ducks.
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis

You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
Oregon women’s basketball opens PKI against No. 8 North Carolina

Competition takes a meteoric jump for No. 18 Oregon this weekend at the PKI, where the Ducks open against No. 8 North Carolina. Oregon (4-0) is coming off its least impressive outing of the season thus far, a 66-54 win over Southern Utah on Tuesday, and anything resembling that performance won’t be successful against the Tar Heels this afternoon (2 p.m., ESPNU) at the Chiles Center.
