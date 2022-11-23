ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Meet the Greater Lansing football players named all-state by the MHSFCA

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QX7Qx_0jLU4FVl00

Mason and DeWitt were the final high school football teams standing in Greater Lansing this fall.

And both programs, which reached the Division 3 state semifinals, were among those with multiple players recognized on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association all-state team Wednesday.

DeWitt had senior lineman Matthew Nehf, a Central Michigan commit, and senior Bryce Kurncz honored as an athlete on the all-state squad. They played a role in an 8-4 season for the Panthers, who reached their fifth straight state semifinal. Senior offensive lineman Brian Ingram and defensive lineman Hunley Horn were the players honored in Division 3 for CAAC Red champion Mason, which set a school-record for victories and finished 12-1.

Corunna, Portland, Ithaca and Maple Valley were the other programs with multiple players recognized.

Senior running back Drew Miller and senior defensive lineman Branson Goodman were Division 5 selections for Portland after helping the Raiders claim CAAC White and district titles. Corunna had senior offensive lineman Jake Nichols and junior Wyatt Bower honored as an athlete.

In Division 7, senior wide receiver Ethan Hull and senior linebacker Kaleb Peska were recognized for Ithaca, which won league and district titles. In the 8-player division featuring teams not eligible to compete in the MHSAA postseason due to enrollment, offensive lineman Christian Huissen and defensive lineman Reece Proctor-Burhans were honored for Maple Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDsLF_0jLU4FVl00

Grand Ledge, East Lansing, Charlotte, Olivet, Lakewood, Laingsburg, Carson City-Crystal, Fulton, Ashley and Morrice were the other programs to have players recognized.

Grand Valley commit and Grand Ledge senior Teddy Williams was named an all-state defensive lineman in Division 1 East Lansing senior wide receiver Evan Boyd, a Central Michigan commit, was honored in Division 2. Charlotte senior Braden Hill earned recognition in Division 4 as a defensive back.

All-state selections in Division 5 included Olivet senior lineman Drew Priddy and Lakewood senior linebacker Nathan Willette. Laingsburg senior Connor Hulliberger earned accolades at receiver in Division 6, while Carson City-Crystal junior receiver Greyson Ackels was named all-state in Division 8.

Fulton senior running back Bruce Thelen earned recognition in 8-player Division 1, while Morrice junior defensive lineman Gage Cartier and Ashley senior defensive back Logan Drummond were 8-player Division 2 selections.

More: These Greater Lansing football players were named all-region by the MHSFCA

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Meet the Greater Lansing football players named all-state by the MHSFCA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Michigan State

The last time we saw the Cyclones on the court they beat Columbia 99-77 in Hilton Coliseum behind a great offensive night as a team. Ashley Joens led the team again in scoring with 33 points and an incredible 70% three point percentage. Stephanie Soares also scored 15 and had a couple blocks. The Clones will look to repeat the high shooting percentages of over 50% from the floor, over 40% from deep, and over 80% at the line.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

6PM MSU Players Update

Police extra vigilant of unsafe driving over holiday …. Police extra vigilant of unsafe driving over holiday night. Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ …. A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say. (Nov. 23, 2022)
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy