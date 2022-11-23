Astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to tour Central Minnesota again

Mark Vande Hei, an American astronaut and 1989 St. John's University graduate, will be back in Central Minnesota for various events on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29-30.

Vande Hei, 56, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 9, 2021, to March 30, 2022. During his time in space, he conducted research on the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans as NASA plans to return to the moon and prepare for exploration of Mars. In total, he spent 523 days in space during two separate missions to the International Space Station (I.S.S.).

Some of his work while in space includes studying how flames function in space, which could have potential applications in combustion engine technology. He's also worked on experiments for potential Alzheimer's treatments and is part of a study on the health effects of space travel.

In a recent and notable mission, he was orbiting with two Russian cosmonauts when the war in Ukraine broke out in February. He returned to Earth aboard a Russian spacecraft which landed in the Russian-ally nation of Kazakhstan, but speculation raged for weeks whether he would be left stranded on the I.S.S.

In September of last year, he spoke to CSB and SJU grad students from space where he answered questions about his experience in orbit.

Vande Hei will will be on CSB and SJU campus for multiple events as well as speak to the Rotary Club of St. Cloud at noon on Nov. 29 at the Holiday Inn, have dinner with CSB and SJU President Brian Bruess, and meet with ROTC cadets.

