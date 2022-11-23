ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Petition to remove materials from Wayne County library is an attack on free society

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faMMK_0jLTzgMt00

Regarding the petition to remove materials from the Wayne County Public Library’s children’s section that pertain to issues related to gender identity, healthy sexual activity, sexual orientation, and puberty:

The Wayne County Public Library is a treasured public resource.

Like all public libraries, it’s primary function is to make information of all kinds freely available and accessible to all members of the community such that the public can be knowledgeable about issues of importance to them, can learn new ideas and skills, can explore new hobbies, can nourish their curiosity and creativity — and can do all of these things freely and safely.

It is for these reasons that public libraries have long been considered cornerstones of civilization and free society.

Make no mistake, an attack on the public library , such as this petition, is a direct threat to any free and open society.

The authors and signatories of this petition are attempting to eliminate young persons’ access to vital and potentially life-saving information about their bodies, their health, information that could help them understand themselves and others, and help all of us create a society that is free from hate and discrimination.

Their petition is a thinly veiled attempt to impose their hateful values on our entire community, under the guise of protecting children. That at least two of the signatories of this petition are public figures in positions of power (County Commissioner Sue Smail and County Prosecutor Daniel Lutz) is outrageous.

Wooster should strive to be a community that is safe and welcoming for all. This petition — its authors and signatories — are in direct opposition to this goal.

Michele Leiby, Wooster

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Petition to remove materials from Wayne County library is an attack on free society

Comments / 7

Related
richlandsource.com

Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health

MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tree Hugger

Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles

COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls Council approves lead remediation

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved the environmental remediation of lead-contaminated soil in a residential development at its Nov. 14 meeting. The legislation accepts an Environmental Protection Remediation Fund grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency of $200,000 to remediate a wetlands area in the Preserve at Salt Creek Run development located west of State Road and south of the Buckeye Sports Center. Council also approved a contract with Patriot Engineering and Environmental Inc. to perform the remediation work.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy