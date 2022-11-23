Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Related
Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Family Displaced, Dog Injured by Newbury, MA House Fire
A family was displaced by a fire Friday morning at a house in Newbury. The fire in the single family home on Low Street was reported around 11:20 a.m. and went to two alarms, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin to bring in more help. Firefighters brought the fire...
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
whav.net
MassDOT to Close Ramps Between Interstates 495 and 93 in Andover Nightly, Starting Monday
Ramps at the interchange between Interstate 495 and 93 in Andover, are scheduled to close overnights from Monday, Nov. 28, through Saturday morning, Dec 3. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closings take place from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., along I-495 north, exits 97A and 97B. Access to one of the ramps will be maintained at all times.
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
travelupdate.com
Toddler Runs Wild on Long-Haul, Impromptu Boston Walking Tour, and How to Buy Cheaper Spirit Tickets
TODDLER RUNS WILD ON EIGHT HOUR FLIGHT, JUMPING ON TRAY TABLE – Live and Let’s Fly. Yikes. Parents, don’t do this. Eastie For an Afternoon – Short Walking Tour of East Boston – Travel Codex. Random walks when you have times to kill can end...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
WMUR.com
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on Thanksgiving
The National Day of Mourning protest was first started back in 1970 to challenge the Thanksgiving myth and will be held again for the 53rd year this Thanksgiving at Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The protest is being held by the United American Indians of New England.
Boston Globe
Here are the best townie bars in Boston and beyond
Readers recommended more than 60 bars, calling their favorite a "local treasure." Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and you’ve probably been working hard to make this holiday a memorable one. Planning a celebration can be stressful, though, and perhaps the only thing you really want to do is find a good place to unwind and take a breather.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
