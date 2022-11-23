White Sulphur Springs Library book sale returns

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – Calling all bargain book lovers! The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a used book sale, made possible through generous contributions from the community, starting on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m-4 p.m. in conjunction with the city’s open house.

The book sale will continue on Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7, during normal library hours. Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks for $1. Books on CD and DVDs will go for a dollar. There will be a bag sale during normal library hours on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Haul away a stuffed bag for $2. All proceeds will go to support the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.

Discover wonderful deals available for all the book lovers in your life, whether they be fiction or non-fiction readers. This sale features cookbooks, books on current issues and craft books. There is also a great collection of juvenile books as well as an exciting assortment of novels by best-selling fiction authors.

Remember, if you’re looking for something specific and can’t find it at the book sale, make sure to check out the library’s circulating collection. They lend materials for free and are happy to loan you that perfect book.

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is located at 344 W Main Street in White Sulphur Springs. Call 304-536-1171 for more information.

