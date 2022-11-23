ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Yankees Among Suitors for Justin Verlander

By Kade Kistner
 3 days ago

The New York Yankees have entered the race for the 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

The list of suitors for Justin Verlander, who just won the third Cy Young award of his career, just seems to grow. Nearly every contender would love to have him in their rotation, but his price tag may be too high for most.

A club that one can never exclude when it comes to signing marquee talent is the New York Yankees . And a new report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has the Yankees right in the mix for the veteran righty.

Verlander drew interest last season from the Yankees before ultimately signing back with the Houston Astros on his two-year, $50 million deal that included a player option which he declined this offseason.

New York needs rotational help and signing an ace like Verlander to a short-term deal with a higher AAV would fit nicely with their plans.

However, the Astros could once again put to rest any and all rumors by just re-signing him. Owner Jim Crane and Verlander have a candid relationship, and there is still a very real possibility for Verlander returning to Houston. Both of Verlander's World Series championships have come with the Astros, and they are a proven organization who has designs on winning every single season.

Most of the time in dominant fashion.

That has to count for something as Verlander tries to figure out where his next, and potentially final home for his MLB career will be.

