natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
Record number of firs dying in Oregon, Washington in what experts call ‘Firmageddon’
Fir trees in Oregon and Washington died in record-breaking numbers in 2022, according to as-yet unpublished research conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. Called “Firmageddon” by researchers, the “significant and disturbing” mortality event is the largest die-off ever recorded for fir trees in the two states.
No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions. Oregon State converted all three drives into touchdowns without attempting a single pass. “I felt like we won the Super Bowl,” Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey said. Oregon State concluded by far its best regular season under fifth-year coach Jonathan Smith, who took over a program that went 1-11 in 2017.
TMZ.com
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer
The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
Tyseer Denmark, 4-star 2024 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class added a third commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Tyseer Denmark, a four-star receiver from Philadelphia, committed to the Ducks on Thursday. He chose the Ducks over Ohio State and Penn State. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Denmark is the No. 14 receiver and No....
Thousands of wild birds dead across Oregon: bird-flu outbreak blamed
An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in both wild birds and backyard flocks has killed thousands of birds throughout the state, Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials say. The disease, typically known as bird flu, has been detected in almost every county in Oregon. Its current strain is especially deadly...
Woman dies in Utah’s Zion National Park
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through the park area known as the Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement Thursday.
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America’s Great Plains by the tens...
New research pinpoints major factors in NW’s deadly 2021 heatwave
Researchers are shedding new light on last year’s anomalous and extreme Pacific Northwest heat wave, in which more than 100 Oregonians died. One study published this week said such heat waves could become 20 times more likely to occur if current carbon emissions continue unabated. Another said they may also be nearly 10 degrees hotter.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
