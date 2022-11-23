ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Associated Press

No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions. Oregon State converted all three drives into touchdowns without attempting a single pass. “I felt like we won the Super Bowl,” Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey said. Oregon State concluded by far its best regular season under fifth-year coach Jonathan Smith, who took over a program that went 1-11 in 2017.
CORVALLIS, OR
TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
The Oregonian

Woman dies in Utah’s Zion National Park

A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through the park area known as the Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement Thursday.
UTAH STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
