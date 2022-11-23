Small, minority businesses get $6M from Spartanburg County ARPA, animal shelter $5M

Spartanburg County Councilman Monier Abusaft says he often hears how the county supports big businesses with tax breaks, but does little for the small ones – especially Black-owned small businesses.

That all changed Monday night when County Council unanimously agreed to spend $45.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on 10 projects, including $6 million for OneSpartanburg, Inc., to reduce racial equity gaps and support small and minority-owned businesses.

"People often come to this council and talk about that were only focused on large businesses, that we don't broadly share in the prosperity," Abusaft said. "I would venture to say that what we just did was the single biggest investment by a governmental entity in Spartanburg in small business."

Spartanburg County last year was awarded $62.1 million ARPA, or Covid-relief funds. In addition to the $45.8 million in spending approved Monday, County Council earlier this year awarded $4.5 million to expend broadband in rural parts of the county. With $50.3 million allocated, that leaves $11.8 million yet to be approved.

Of the 10 projects approved Monday, $5 million will go toward building a new animal shelter, which the county is calling a "pet resource center."

County Administrator Cole Alverson said the scope of the project will be presented to County Council by consultant Sara Pizano of Team Shelter USA in Pompano Beach, Florida at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in council chambers.

Total cost of the project and how it could be funded may be revealed at that time.

Spartanburg County looks to increase number of Black-owned businesses

Speaking in support of the ARPA plan during a public hearing was Tudi Holmes, a Black businesswoman who owns a real estate firm. She said she helping others like her will help one of OneSpartanburg's top goals of recruiting talent.

"Small businesses are the engine that fuel our economy," she said.

In its request for $6 million, OneSpartanburg, Inc., pointed to data that showed the number of Black-owned, non-employer businesses in the county was nearly 30% below the national average.

"Data suggest that the community would benefit from an approach that seeks to help Black and minority residents start and grow businesses," the chamber's Vision Plan 2.0 released this past March states.

Specifically, the plan suggests providing the skills that entrepreneurs need to start, sustain and grow a business, offering a resource network to expand access to capital and customers, creating a targeted small business loan fund, and using local marketing firms to help get start-ups off the ground.

"In Spartanburg County, if you're a young Black entrepreneur or a young person looking to start a small business, Spartanburg County is open for you," Abusaft said. "This money will change some people's lives."

More details on Spartanburg County's ARPA fund distribution

The largest amount, $24.8 million, will go to Spartanburg Water for planned sewer projects in the southwest and northern parts of the county where rapid growth is expected.

Other projects to be funded include $2.5 million for stormwater improvements, $2.5 million for blight removal and affordable housing, and $2.5 million for road projects.

The bulk of condemned structures in the county are in the Una, Saxon, Arcadia area , where the county plans to demolish 100 of the 156 condemned structures to make room for future affordable housing projects.

New road improvement projects will include Blalock, Hammett Store and Meadowbrook roads, and Zion Hill and Sloans Grove intersection improvement.

