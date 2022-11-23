Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Crown Point kicks off the holiday season with Annual Tree & Tank Lighting Ceremonies
Crown Point’s historic downtown square is once again alight with festive cheer following the city's Annual Tree & Tank Lighting Ceremonies. The beloved tradition always marks the start of a packed calendar of holiday events for the Hub City, and this year, the night’s festivities were bigger than ever before.
nwi.life
Community and Tradition Come Together at the Hobart Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
The sounds of Christmas cheer could be heard drifting through downtown Hobart as the city hosted its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday. The event is returning for its second consecutive year after taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents were out in droves. The Tree Lighting event...
WNDU
‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
WNDU
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
hometownnewsnow.com
Grocery Store Food Drive Nears
(Michigan City, IN) - The Salvation Army of Michigan City is hoping to collect food donations from grocery shoppers. The annual Stuff-A-Sleigh Food Drive is scheduled next week. People are invited to stop in at Al’s Supermarkets on Franklin Street and Karwick Road to purchase and donate food beginning Wednesday....
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones
(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
hometownnewsnow.com
Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert
(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
abc57.com
'It's still family,' VFW Post 360 serves free Thanksgiving meal to veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --For the first time, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 360 in Mishawaka served a free Thanksgiving meal for any veteran and their family. Organizers said they hope this becomes a long-time tradition. "They've given a lot, sacrificed a lot, and a lot of them don't have...
Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3
There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
travelawaits.com
This Indiana Town Loves A Christmas Story Almost More Than Cleveland — Here’s Why
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story is at the top of many people’s favorite movies list. It is played nonstop during the holiday season. I think we all remember the one line repeated throughout the movie when Ralphie said he wanted a BB gun for Christmas: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
947wls.com
Chevy Chase will recreate ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ in Morton Grove next week
Remember this iconic scene from, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”? Well, you can see Chevy Chase do it in person in a Chicago suburb next week…. On Tuesday, November 29th at 5 PM at the Morton Grove Raising Cane’s the comedic actor will reprise his Clark Griswald role and recreate the scene where Clark lights up his decorations!
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
