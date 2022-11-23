ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

WNDU

‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
CBS Chicago

Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists.  It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana. 
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Grocery Store Food Drive Nears

(Michigan City, IN) - The Salvation Army of Michigan City is hoping to collect food donations from grocery shoppers. The annual Stuff-A-Sleigh Food Drive is scheduled next week. People are invited to stop in at Al’s Supermarkets on Franklin Street and Karwick Road to purchase and donate food beginning Wednesday....
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones

(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert

(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
LA PORTE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3

There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
travelawaits.com

This Indiana Town Loves A Christmas Story Almost More Than Cleveland — Here’s Why

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story is at the top of many people’s favorite movies list. It is played nonstop during the holiday season. I think we all remember the one line repeated throughout the movie when Ralphie said he wanted a BB gun for Christmas: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN

