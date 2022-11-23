ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Toledo Drops 60-59 Nailbiter to Penn State in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Toledo women's basketball team nearly completed a double-digit comeback against Penn State at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Friday, but lost 60-59 to the Nittany Lions in a hard-fought thriller. The Rockets (3-2) trailed for much of the game but found their footing in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets’ Comeback Falls Short at Western Michigan, 20-14

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Toledo ended its regular season on the losing end of a 20-14 decision to Western Michigan on Friday afternoon in Waldo Stadium. Trailing 20-7 in the the fourth quarter, the Rockets scored with 5:11 to play on a 17-yard touchdown reception by DeMeer Blankumsee to cut the Broncos' lead to 20-14. Toledo had a chance to take a lead but its final two possessions of the game ended with an interception and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive.com

Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford

DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
OTTAWA LAKE, MI
13abc.com

Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win

Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni

Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
983nashicon.com

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

We are asking you to stop by any Genoa Bank and make a cash donation at the counter. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food bank has the buying power to stretch every dollar to go farther, in fact every $1.00 donation can provide five meals. Or you can make a donation...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH

