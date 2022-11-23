Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utrockets.com
Toledo Drops 60-59 Nailbiter to Penn State in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Toledo women's basketball team nearly completed a double-digit comeback against Penn State at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Friday, but lost 60-59 to the Nittany Lions in a hard-fought thriller. The Rockets (3-2) trailed for much of the game but found their footing in...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
utrockets.com
Rockets’ Comeback Falls Short at Western Michigan, 20-14
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Toledo ended its regular season on the losing end of a 20-14 decision to Western Michigan on Friday afternoon in Waldo Stadium. Trailing 20-7 in the the fourth quarter, the Rockets scored with 5:11 to play on a 17-yard touchdown reception by DeMeer Blankumsee to cut the Broncos' lead to 20-14. Toledo had a chance to take a lead but its final two possessions of the game ended with an interception and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one.
MLive.com
WMU football upsets Toledo behind stingy defense, record-setting punter
KALAMAZOO, MI – Punting the ball 14 times and failing to eclipse 200 yards of total offense are signatures of a lopsided loss, but Western Michigan turned them into a stunning 20-14 win over Toledo on Friday at Waldo Stadium in the Broncos’ 2022 season finale. WMU’s defense...
Ohio and Michigan governors wager on ‘The Game’
Governor DeWine and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed friendly wagers, offering state-exclusive goodies and food, on what is commonly referred to as "The Game."
MLive.com
Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford
DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
SportsGrid
Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan is 7-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.7 points per game which has been on average 9.6 points over the line for those games. In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Ohio...
CBS Sports
Watch Western Michigan vs. Toledo: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Toledo Rockets will face off at noon ET on Friday at Waldo Stadium. WMU isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
13abc.com
Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win
Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
presspublications.com
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni
Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
983nashicon.com
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
We are asking you to stop by any Genoa Bank and make a cash donation at the counter. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food bank has the buying power to stretch every dollar to go farther, in fact every $1.00 donation can provide five meals. Or you can make a donation...
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
Here's how a Toledo company is contributing to the future of mixed reality advertising
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving break calls for food, family and American football, and one local company wants to change the way advertisements come through the screen for fans at the game and home. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) is headquartered in Toledo and works on a number of utility...
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
Comments / 0