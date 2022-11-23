Read full article on original website
Celebrating Christmas with Hilarious Louisiana-Themed Memes
In a world based on social media and who can post the funniest memes first, we thought we'd give you a leg up on the competition with our collection of the best Christmas in Louisiana memes!. Surely you've seen comments on your friends' posts that say something like, 'I'm stealing...
Are Any Of These Christmas Cryptids Here In Louisiana?
Christmas cryptids? Oh yeah. Christmastime isn't just Santa Claus and reindeer, legends from all over the globe include witches, goblins, monsters, and cannibals. There are plenty of people in the United States who've heard of Krampus now, since he's got his own movie and is referenced in various shows and books, but he's not the only monster who occupies the Christmas season. There's Jólakötturinn, Kallikantzaros, and Mr. Bingle.
Good News for Louisiana Thanksgiving Travelers: Gas Prices Dropping
If you're planning on hitting the road for Thanksgiving weekend, you will have a little relief at the pump, at least here in Louisiana. Louisiana gas prices are dropping heading into the holiday weekend with the Louisiana average now at $3.09 per gallon. Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Will Louisiana Casino Buffets Ever Reopen?
"When will the casino buffets re-open?" This is a common question across social media and message boards like Reddit. And if you're a fan of the buffets, the answer probably won't make you happy. The traditional casino buffet was a literal smorgasbord that was designed to bring people into the...
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
Louisiana Comedian Theo Von is Coming to Shreveport
If You Have TikTok You Know About Theo Von. We love him because he was born and raised in southern Louisiana. You can catch him cheering on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge often. Theo is also known for hilarious conversations that are happening in front of microphones he has a podcast that is very popular and has hilarious guests. He has everyone from country artists like Parker McCollum to awesome comedians like Bert Kreischer, Joe Rogan and Nikki Glaser. Theo’s new comedy special "Regular People" was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and you can stream it now on Netflix.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Could Louisiana Handle This Crab Rangoon Pizza?
Yes, Crab Rangoon Pizza...and it looks amazing. This is one of the latest creations from the infamous viral pizzeria known as Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga, New York. These guys make some insane pies, and love to show them off on social media. Here's the ingredients they list for the...
Louisiana’s Most Commonly Asked Medical Marijuana Questions
Louisiana legalized the use of Medical Marijuana in 2015, and began the distribution process in 2019. The state then began to expand and streamline the program in 2020, which included the use of Medical Marijuana in smokable form. Doctors across the state are able to recommend Medical Marijuana for a...
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
Your Odds To Get Tickets To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In Texas
Taylor Swift is on the verge of unleashing one of the biggest tours in music history. Her Eras Tour is going to set records, and that's not really a prediction, its just a fact. This Eras Tour has 52 North American shows, and launches March 17th, 2023. Multiple shows on...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Early & Harsh Flu Season in Louisiana: Here’s How to Get a Free Flu Shot
It's hard to believe we're already into the official "holiday season," but here we are. And along with frantic shopping, Christmas music starting way too early, and a mad hunt for those elusive turkeys this year, another item on your list needs to be a flu shot. Louisiana state health...
Could it be…. Governor Kennedy?
US Senator John Kennedy finally admitted on Monday that he's considering entering the upcoming race for Louisiana Governor. Bernie Pinsonat, a political analyst, thinks Democrat victories in the Senate might influence Senator Kennedy's decision. “I think we’re seeing Kennedy taking a look at the choice of being a senator or...
Protecting Your Money Amidst Rising Inflation & Interest Rates
I heard someone very smart recently say that if you aren't already working to cut expenses or increase your income, you're already behind in today's economy. It seems like every morning we wake up to another story about out-of-control inflation. We're talking 40-year record highs. What does that mean for you and how can you protect your money?
The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History
Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
29 Kids Have Gone Missing In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
A child being reported missing has to be one of the scariest things a parent could ever experience. Not knowing where your kid is, or if they're safe, has to be a living nightmare. This is probably why so many people feel compelled to help find children when they're reported missing.
Can Sleeping in Your Car Drunk Get You a DWI in Louisiana?
With the holidays and Mardi Gras fast approaching, this is good information to have. Listen, we've all been over-served at some point. And no one wants to have to go back and get their car the morning after because they had too much to drink the night before and had to catch a ride with a friend or grab an Uber, but drinking and driving in Louisiana is illegal. Plus, you could not only hurt yourself, but you could also hurt someone else and that would be pretty darn hard to live with, especially during the holidays. So that brings up the question...
Trump Is Running in 2024 – Will Louisiana Support Him Again?
As expected, former President Donald Trump is in the running to be President of the United States again. This announcement comes just a week after a predicted "red wave" in Congress failed to live up to the hype. But the Republicans will retake the House while the Democrats have retained control of the Senate.
