ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Are Any Of These Christmas Cryptids Here In Louisiana?

Christmas cryptids? Oh yeah. Christmastime isn't just Santa Claus and reindeer, legends from all over the globe include witches, goblins, monsters, and cannibals. There are plenty of people in the United States who've heard of Krampus now, since he's got his own movie and is referenced in various shows and books, but he's not the only monster who occupies the Christmas season. There's Jólakötturinn, Kallikantzaros, and Mr. Bingle.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Will Louisiana Casino Buffets Ever Reopen?

"When will the casino buffets re-open?" This is a common question across social media and message boards like Reddit. And if you're a fan of the buffets, the answer probably won't make you happy. The traditional casino buffet was a literal smorgasbord that was designed to bring people into the...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Comedian Theo Von is Coming to Shreveport

If You Have TikTok You Know About Theo Von. We love him because he was born and raised in southern Louisiana. You can catch him cheering on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge often. Theo is also known for hilarious conversations that are happening in front of microphones he has a podcast that is very popular and has hilarious guests. He has everyone from country artists like Parker McCollum to awesome comedians like Bert Kreischer, Joe Rogan and Nikki Glaser. Theo’s new comedy special "Regular People" was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and you can stream it now on Netflix.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Could Louisiana Handle This Crab Rangoon Pizza?

Yes, Crab Rangoon Pizza...and it looks amazing. This is one of the latest creations from the infamous viral pizzeria known as Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga, New York. These guys make some insane pies, and love to show them off on social media. Here's the ingredients they list for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Could it be…. Governor Kennedy?

US Senator John Kennedy finally admitted on Monday that he's considering entering the upcoming race for Louisiana Governor. Bernie Pinsonat, a political analyst, thinks Democrat victories in the Senate might influence Senator Kennedy's decision. “I think we’re seeing Kennedy taking a look at the choice of being a senator or...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History

Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Can Sleeping in Your Car Drunk Get You a DWI in Louisiana?

With the holidays and Mardi Gras fast approaching, this is good information to have. Listen, we've all been over-served at some point. And no one wants to have to go back and get their car the morning after because they had too much to drink the night before and had to catch a ride with a friend or grab an Uber, but drinking and driving in Louisiana is illegal. Plus, you could not only hurt yourself, but you could also hurt someone else and that would be pretty darn hard to live with, especially during the holidays. So that brings up the question...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy