Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
WEATHER: Weekend expected to begin with rain showers before giving way to dryer conditions into upcoming work week
Much-needed precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday. Current forecasts are calling for the greatest chance of rainfall after 3 pm Saturday afternoon. Projections are calling for anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain between Saturday and Sunday. This is significant because it could be the largest...
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
KVOE
Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire
A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
Emporia gazette.com
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
adastraradio.com
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
Geary County offices will close for Thanksgiving
All Geary County Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. Regular hours for all offices will resume Monday, November 28.
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Daniel Alberto; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kan. man life-flighted to hospital after two-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Key Geary County 4-H dates are released
-- 4-H Council has chosen Saturday, Feb. 11 for Geary County 4-H Club Day. 4-H members will be required to attend at least four regular monthly meetings of the 4-H club in which they are enrolled between Oct. 1 and June 30 to participate in the project / livestock auction held at the end of the fair in 2023.
Geary County Commissioners get quarterly economic development report
JMCI, the effort to help Fort Riley Soldiers transitioning out of the Army into good-paying civilian jobs continues in Junction City. Mickey Fornaro-Dean, Economic Development Director for the Chamber of Commerce told county commissioners Monday about a pivot to talk to smaller firms. "We're getting those firms very interested. So we're engaging more, we're getting firms that want to come here, that want to meet with our Soldiers."
Valley View Senior Life will celebrate the holidays
Valley View Senior Life will host a Holiday Extravaganza family and friends open house on Friday, Dec. 2. The hours will be 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. There will be holiday treats. For more information contact Melissa Tyson, Director of Marketing at 785-762-2162, extension 242.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0