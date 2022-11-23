Read full article on original website
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
'A lightning storm takes out all the electricity in the house... you can plug your car into the house and make it light up': Biden pushes 'exciting' electric car batteries in labor speech
President Joe Biden lit up Wednesday as he got back to gushing about the wonder of electric cars at the White House, sharing astonishment at the latest in battery technology. Biden, who regularly talks up new electric vehicles as part of his environmental agenda and who has gotten behind the wheel of a few, made the comment while touting ways to boost the 'infrastructure talent pipeline' amid a flood of infrastructure funds to improve the grid and build new charging stations.
Only 1 New 2023 Pickup Truck Costs Under $25,000 — and It’s American
While the Ford Maverick received a price increase for the 2023 model year, it is still the most affordable pickup truck. It’s the only new 2023 truck that costs less than $25K. The post Only 1 New 2023 Pickup Truck Costs Under $25,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF F-16 Viper pilot explains why the F-15E Strike Eagle can’t hold a candle to an F-22 Raptor in an up close and personal engagement
‘When fighting the F-22 Raptor, it’s usually everything I can do to stay alive. The F-15EStrike Eagle, by contrast, is very easy to fight,’ Rick Scheff, USAF F-16 Viper pilot. Developed to meet the US Air Force (USAF) requirement for air-to-ground missions, the F-15E Strike Eagle made its...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
msn.com
Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money
The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
