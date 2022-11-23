Germany In Danger Of Another Early World Cup Exit After Shock Loss To Japan

Germany now face Spain in Al Khor on Sunday. A loss to Luis Enrique's side would likely result in elimination.

Germany 1-2 Japan

Four-time champions Germany are in danger of exiting the World Cup in the group stage for the second tournament in a row after losing to Japan in their opening game at Qatar 2022.

Germany - who finished bottom of their group in 2018, behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea - led Japan 1-0 at half-time in Wednesday's Group E opener courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty.

But the team 24th in the FIFA World Rankings stormed back after the interval thanks to goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.

Players of Japan pictured celebrating during their 2-1 win over Germany IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Japan had never beaten Germany before but they showed no fear and Hajime Moriyasu's positive substitutions took their opponents by surprise.

Germany had been dominant in the first half but they were desperately trying to hold on by the time that Doan tapped home Japan's equalizer in the 75th minute, after Manuel Neuer had failed to hold Takumi Minamino's initial effort.

Japan's first goal had come from a well-worked team move but their second eight minutes later was much more direct.

Ko Itakura launched a long free-kick forward towards Asano. He controlled it with a brilliant first touch, then held off Nico Schlotterbeck before lashing a shot inside Neuer's near post and into the roof of the German net.

