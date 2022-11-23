Read full article on original website
Two new clergy members join local Episcopal parish
The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church and St. George’s Chapel announced two additional clergy members have joined its staff. With the expansion of weekly service offerings and the resumption of many of the ministries of the parish, it became necessary to bring additional staff on board. The...
Lewes Christmas parade, tree lighting and caroling set Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will kick off in its new starting place at the main entrance to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot on Savannah Road, and progress down Savannah to Second Street, ending in front of King’s Ice Cream shop.
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Laurel returns to the 1A championship game
LAUREL, Del. – The rematch is set. Laurel and St. Elizabeth will clash in the 1A state championship game for the second straight season. The Bulldogs took care of business against the fifth-seeded Tatnall, 49-14. The 1A state title game will take place Saturday, December 10 at noon at the University of Delaware.
VFW Post 10159 Donated to Scholarship
VFW Post 10159 made a scholarship donation to Wor-Wic Community College recently. From left, Jason King, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a check for $3,000 from William Dennis, Thomas Kimball, Robin Wright and William M. Price Jr. of VFW Post 10159 during the college’s Veterans Day ceremony.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”
The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother
Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
A Weekly Dinner Tradition
It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022
My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
GOLO donates $20K to Food Bank of Delaware
GOLO, a wellness solutions company from Delaware, presented a $20,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware during its November distribution event at Dover International Speedway. The donation will help support community-based mobile pantries for members of the military and weekend meals for children through the backpack program.
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
Laurel, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host a Beer and Benevolence night from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
