Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade, tree lighting and caroling set Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will kick off in its new starting place at the main entrance to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot on Savannah Road, and progress down Savannah to Second Street, ending in front of King’s Ice Cream shop.
WBOC
Seaford Holiday Light Display Ends After 25 Years, Family Looking to Pass It On
SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good. Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – November 25, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
WMDT.com
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
Cape Gazette
St. George’s Christmas Fair set Dec. 2-3
The St. George's Christmas Fair returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, in St. George's Chapel Hall, 202332 Beaver Dam Road, Harbeson, across from St. George's Chapel. This event is free and open to the public; all are welcome. The fair is hosted...
Cape Gazette
Milton officials inch forward on all-way stops
Milton Town Council is easing into the lane when it comes to converting four intersections into all-way stops, approving a feasibility study on one, but tabling three others for further review. The four intersections in question are Federal and Wharton streets, Federal and Union streets, Mulberry and Lavinia streets, and...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host a Beer and Benevolence night from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
‘I would risk my life for my sister’: 11-year-old saves little sister from fire
SALISBURY, Md. — An 11-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero for rescuing his 2-year-old sister from a fire at their home. Laprentis Doughty, 11, told WUSA that he initially ran outside upon realizing there was a fire, but when he discovered that his 2-year-old sister was still inside, he didn’t hesitate to run back in.
WBOC
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishauna Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery. "I feel bad because I don't know how to reward him right...
South County Cafe continues their Thanksgiving tradition
Welcome to South County Cafe in downtown Deale, where guys were chased out of the kitchen on thanksgiving so they jumped in their four wheelers.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
Cape Gazette
Two new clergy members join local Episcopal parish
The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church and St. George’s Chapel announced two additional clergy members have joined its staff. With the expansion of weekly service offerings and the resumption of many of the ministries of the parish, it became necessary to bring additional staff on board. The...
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
Cape Gazette
Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant
Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
Cape Gazette
Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands
Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
