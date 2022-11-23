Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Laurel returns to the 1A championship game
LAUREL, Del. – The rematch is set. Laurel and St. Elizabeth will clash in the 1A state championship game for the second straight season. The Bulldogs took care of business against the fifth-seeded Tatnall, 49-14. The 1A state title game will take place Saturday, December 10 at noon at the University of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade, tree lighting and caroling set Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will kick off in its new starting place at the main entrance to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot on Savannah Road, and progress down Savannah to Second Street, ending in front of King’s Ice Cream shop.
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother
Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
WBOC
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
The Dispatch
WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”
The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
Cape Gazette
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
WBOC
Blessings for Badges Feeds First Responders
DELAWARE- There are many ways to give thanks on this holiday. For members of one Delaware nonprofit, it was a show of gratitude to first responders working in Kent and Sussex Counties. "Blessings for Badges" justified their name on Thanksgiving day. Volunteers gathered at the Leipsic and Millsboro Fire Companies...
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022
My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
