Amazon’s Giving Shoppers Free Money To Shop For The Holidays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner and Christmas lurking right behind it, Amazon is looking for more ways than ever to reward its Prime Members for shopping on the Holidays. Just as they did this past July with Prime Day, Amazon is giving out free cash to tack onto the seasons’ best deals. While the deals won’t make you rich in Amazon credit, they are significant enough to give shoppers an extra boost.

With hundreds of deals running this week on Amazon, it can be overwhelming trying to narrow down the best bang for your buck, but fortunately our SPY editors have dug deep to find you the best savings on everything from video doorbells to headphones .

While prices on electronics and gadgets are already slashed, Amazon has announced two more ways for you to stack some extra cash to spend on holiday goodies.

Prime members can now receive a $8 credit on any qualifying $40 gift card purchase . The deal includes gift cards for brands such as Amazon, Apple, DoorDash, Uber, Starbucks , and countless others, which makes it an easy way to snag a few extra dollars while buying your stocking stuffers.

. The deal includes gift cards for brands such as Amazon, Apple, DoorDash, Uber, Starbucks , and countless others, which makes it an easy way to snag a few extra dollars while buying your stocking stuffers. For those with a little photographer in them, Prime members who upload a photo for the first time to the Amazon Photos app are eligible for a $15 promotional credit off their first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com. (See more details below).

If you’re not already a Prime member, there’s never been a better time to sign up and immediately gain access to both of these deals. You’ll want to act soon though, because at least one of deals is subject to end by November 30, 11:59 p.m. (PT). In addition, be sure to check out our guide to the Top Amazon Deals of the Day .

Buy a Gift Card, Get an $8 Promotional Credit

This holiday season Amazon is giving Prime Members even more to celebrate with an $8 credit on qualifying $40 gift card purchases.

How it works: All you have to do is make a Prime-eligible purchase of any $40 gift card, and then watch your $8 credit appear in your account within two business days. Click the link below to get started.

We tried it our for ourselves and was told by Amazon’s customer service that the $8 promotional credit would be applied after two business days in the form of a credit option when you go to checkout a qualifying Amazon purchase. If you click the link above and see the $8 promotion credit offer at the top of the page, it indicates that your account is eligible for this deal.

Get $15 Credit When You Use Amazon Photos

Amazon Prime members can now save $15 off of any purchase of $30 or more by uploading a photo to Amazon’s Photo app. Simply download the Amazon Photo App, sign in to your Prime account, upload as many photos as you like(the minimum being one), and then within seven days you’ll notice your $15 Amazon credit.

If you’re someone who takes lots a photos on your phone, or happen to be a professional/amateur photographer, then this is a deal you won’t want to miss. Not only will notch a quick $15 credit, but you’ll also familiarize yourself with an app that lets you upload unlimited, full-resolution photos with your Prime account.

How it works : Upload any photo for the first time to the Amazon Photo App by November 30, 11:59 p.m. (PT) and then within seven days you’ll receive a $15 credit toward any purchase of $30 or more.

While these savings may not be monumental, they certainly can give you a small discount on some of your big ticket purchases for the holiday season, or can be a great way to get some free smaller gifts, like our favorite Champion T-shirt which is currently only $10, or any of these gifts which are under $5 .

