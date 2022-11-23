Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Members Approve Buying More Land In South College Station
College Station ISD school board members come out of executive session at the end of their November meeting to make the motion and approve a land purchase of nearly $4 million dollars. Nothing else was said by board members or administrators about the purchase of 60 acres along Arrington Road...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation
The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
wtaw.com
More Construction Approved Around Bryan’s New Midtown Park Ballfields
More construction will be taking place around the city of Bryan’s new ballfields at the north end of Midtown Park. The city council at last week’s meeting approved without discussion, spending $107,000 dollars to replace grass with synthetic turf in ten areas of the Travis athletic complex. The...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO DISCUSS JAIL SECURITY FENCE
The Washington County Commissioners Court has a brief meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning. The main item on the agenda is to award a bid for a fence at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office told commissioners at their meeting back on November 1 that the fence is...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Receives A Report From The New Commandant Of The Corps Of Cadets
Last August, the Texas A&M system board of regents created a special committee to watch over the corps of cadets. November’s regents meeting included their first conversation in public with the new corps commandant. Retired Army general Patrick Michaelis was involved in recruiting the last four years before returning...
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
kwhi.com
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
wtaw.com
Identities Released Of One Who Died And Two Who Were Rescued In The Collision Of A Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus And A Wrong Way SUV
College Station police has released more information about last weekend’s collision of a wrong way SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus. The driver of the SUV who died was identified as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. A passenger in the SUV who was rescued by a tow...
kagstv.com
Sunday, Nov. 20 Hwy 6 wrong way crash victims revealed by College Station PD
Alongside Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill, Chernetris Machon McGinty and Anthony Dewayne Johnson were involved in the crash. Johnson died at the scene.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
KBTX.com
2 former Texas A&M students attend National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KBTX) - Two aggies were at the White House this week for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. Leslee Oden, class of ‘07, and Lindy Froebel, class of ‘14, with the National Turkey Federation, helped bring the two pardoned turkeys to the White House. The turkeys...
KBTX.com
Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
KBTX.com
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6. Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.
Elizabeth Holmes recommended to serve sentence in Bryan minimum security federal prison
BRYAN, Texas — The judge who oversaw the trial of Elizabeth Holmes has recommended the former Theranos CEO serve her over 11 year sentence in a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan. Holmes was convicted for duping investors in a startup that aimed to revolutionize blood testing and promise...
kwhi.com
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105
Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
KBTX.com
‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
Bryan, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bryan. The Veritas Academy football team will have a game with Logos Preparatory Academy on November 25, 2022, 16:55:00. The Chilton High School football team will have a game with Burton High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
KBTX.com
Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium. Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound...
