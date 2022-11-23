ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation

The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports

With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

More Construction Approved Around Bryan’s New Midtown Park Ballfields

More construction will be taking place around the city of Bryan’s new ballfields at the north end of Midtown Park. The city council at last week’s meeting approved without discussion, spending $107,000 dollars to replace grass with synthetic turf in ten areas of the Travis athletic complex. The...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP

A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”

The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105

Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION

A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium. Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound...
BRYAN, TX

