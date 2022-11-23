Read full article on original website
Related
3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target
The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
3 relievers Yankees must target in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees‘ priorities in MLB free agency are clear. Bring back star slugger and American League MVP Aaron Judge, then look to bolster the starting rotation with a top-tier free agent. At this point, the Yankees must still be considered the favorites to re-sign Judge, given the...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Happy Thanksgiving!
One of the pieces of the combined no-hitter and one of the very few lefties in the bullpen, Joely Rodríguez is moving on to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox. The Mets are still seen as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom, especially now since...
Yankees reportedly 'pursuing many' top free agents
Negotiations between American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ongoing. However, according to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the club is also pursuing several high-profile free agents. On the starting pitching front, Heyman says the Yankees are investigating several avenues to add to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MLB Notes: Rangers bring back Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Mike Maddux will make a return to his former role as pitching coach with the Texas Rangers, joining the staff of new manager Bruce Bochy. The club announced the move Wednesday, as well as revealing that former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore will join the Rangers as a senior advisor to the baseball operations department.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in two more top sluggers in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, swinging a trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Hey, shut up about your catering business!
Mookie Wilson talked about the catering business he started with members of his family this year. The Mets would like a reunion with Adam Ottavino as they try to build their 2023 bullpen. SNY.tv considered a couple of potential bargain free agent options that both the Mets and the Yankees...
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Former first-round pick Tyler Beede drawing interest from team in Japan
The Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball league are showing interest in adding right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede for the upcoming season, according to Hochi News (h/t Sung Min Kim). Beede was released by the Pirates last month after spending the 2022 campaign with them and San Francisco. Beede, 29,...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: A slow holiday news day
Mike Axisa rounded up things for which fans of all thirty Major League Baseball teams could be thankful, and for Mets fans, he lists the return of Edwin Díaz to the team. If Statcast alone were to determine the best defenders at every position in each league, Jeff McNeil would make the National League all-defensive squad for 2022.
Comments / 0