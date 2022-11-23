Read full article on original website
Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee
Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
San Jose could house homeless at VTA stations
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city’s latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations—Cerone and Cottle—to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
KTVU FOX 2
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS, Calif. - Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn't the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student -- watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
New San Jose mayor’s first challenge will be figuring how to work with opposing majority
AFTER A HARD fought election, San Jose Mayor-elect Matt Mahan now faces another daunting task with his new job: working with people who didn’t think he could lead. Mahan, first elected to the council in 2020, won his bid to become the 66th mayor of San Jose last week after more than a year of campaigning. He beat out five other candidates — including Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the general election. Chavez conceded defeat last Wednesday.
Press Banner
Scotts Valley Brookdale Residents Face Steep Rent Hikes
Nine months after he moved into the Brookdale Senior Living long-term care facility in Scotts Valley, Kermit Sveen was hit with a 17.6% rent increase. He found the notice, dated Oct. 21, in his mailbox on Nov. 3. “The day that the letter arrived was another day the dining room...
calmatters.network
Alameda County's Measure D passes easily
Voters across Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported the changes to agricultural and open space land-use policy for unincorporated areas, including the Livermore Valley, proposed under Measure D. An amendment to the original Measure D, a proposition initially passed in 2000 countywide, the 2022 Measure D aimed to implement updates to...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County reports first person to die from the flu this year
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County is reporting its first death from the flu this year. Health officials say they’re expecting to see a rise in flu cases this fall and winter after two years of decline during the pandemic. KTVU spoke with local doctors who say we’ve...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets
On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future
For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
NBC Bay Area
Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals
Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
calmatters.network
Form Fitness told to leave after failing to pay rent
After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.
losgatan.com
Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)
Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
archpaper.com
SAW weaves a landscape into a multifamily housing development in Sunnyvale, California
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
After 33 years, the Stanford Cat Network adopts the last of the campus cats
Please join Jennifer and me as we raise a glass to the organization that made a life-and-death difference for so many animals, helped usher in a kinder, gentler world for community cats, and, on a personal level, put me on my particular path in animal welfare. Cheers, Stanford Cat Network, and well done.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
