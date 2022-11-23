ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tauren Wells to Perform the National Anthem in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pw241_0jLSb8Lz00

Michigan native and Platinum-selling songwriter and performer Tauren Wells is set to perform the National Anthem on Thursday (Nov. 24)—aka Thanksgiving Day—in Detroit as part of the annual NFL game in the Motor City.

This year, the Lions are matched up against the vaunted Buffalo Bills (7-3). It’s also the only nationally televised game for Detroit this year. The Lions, who are 4-6 (but second in their NFC North Division), always play on Turkey Day, however. It’s a multi-decades-long tradition!

The game kicks off at 12:30 PM Eastern.

Wells, a 10-time Grammy Award nominee, will sing in Ford Field, belting out the patriotic tune before the game’s official kickoff. He is originally from Battle Creek, Michigan.

The singer, who now spends a lot of his time in Houston, Texas, working also as a worship leader, is known for making contemporary Christian music. He is a founding member of the group, Royal Tailor, which later disbanded in 2015. Wells released his first solo single, “Undefeated,” in 2016. His performance at the Lions came comes on the heels of Wells’ recent string of tour dates, including his first appearance a the Grand Ole Opry.

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old Wells released three singles—”Fake It,” “Empty” and “Come Home—ahead of the release of this third studio LP, Joy in the Morning, which dropped in June.

Wells was also a subject of a recent American Songwriter print magazine piece, in which the artist talked about his newest album. For more on that, check it out HERE.

The Detroit Lions announced Well’s performance on Twitter, writing, “Platinum-selling recording artist and 10-time GRAMMY Award nominee @taurenwells, from Battle Creek, MI, will perform the National Anthem for the 83rd Thanksgiving Day Class.”

Check out Wells’ video for “Fake It” below.

Of the song’s origin, Wells told American Songwriter, “This one was a song where we were just chilling in the studio talking about life. This was one of the first writes back from the pandemic, so we were just kind of processing all of that. Chris Stevens, who is an amazing producer said, ‘I’ve got a fun track.’ He played it. There was just so much joy in the room immediately, just from the vibe of it, the excitement of it. So it turned into a really fun day when we really needed it. That’s my hope with the song, that when people hear it, they feel that sense of celebration. It was a fun one to write.”

Photo by Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
DETROIT, MI
High School Football PRO

Detroit, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Martin Luther King High School football team will have a game with Muskegon High School on November 26, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit King's Sam Washington shines in move to outside linebacker

Detroit — Sam Washington can’t wait to get on the field Saturday night when defending Division 3 state champion Detroit King plays Muskegon at Ford Field to close out the state football finals. Washington has been Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore’s longtime backup, but also played safety during his...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State

Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
COLUMBUS, OH
wdet.org

Detroit-style pizza shop opens in the island country of Malta

Detroit style pizza – pizza served on a thick focaccia-like crust with toppings first, then Wisconsin brick cheese and finished with stripes of red sauce – is a global sensation. Not only is it served up across the U.S. in cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Gainsville,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Live Updates from Division 3 football final between Muskegon and Detroit King

--- FINAL SCORE: Detroit King 56, Muskegon 27. 05:17: Dante Moore connects with Jameel Croft for a 12-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. The scoring play is the third of the game between the dynamic duo. Detroit King 56, Muskegon 27. 10:50: Detroit King answers right back with an...
The Detroit Free Press

Longtime Detroit teacher leads robotics team to expose students to higher learning

Much can be learned about Detroit native Tracy Ortiz by studying her Thanksgiving menu for this year. The lineup of savory dishes including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, yams, dressing, rum cake and banana pudding reflects that the time Ortiz spent watching her mother (Cheryl Pouncey) prepare holiday feasts while growing up — first in the Virginia Park neighborhood, then by City Airport, and later near her high school, Osborn (Class of 1984) — was time well spent.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI
BuckeyesNow

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to Michigan in Columbus for the first time since 2000, 45-23. The game turned into a shootout early, and after several lead changes, Michigan pulled away with a dominant second-half showing. J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense controlled the pace of play, and the Wolverine defense found its legs in the second half to negate any chance of an Ohio State rally.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary

DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
DETROIT, MI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Detroit, Michigan to Las Vegas

This scenic cross-country road trip from Michigan to Las Vegas is a great opportunity to tick some of the United States' most memorable cities off your bucket list. Starting at Michigan's famous Great Lakes, you'll head through terrain as diverse as snowy Aspen, mountainous Denver or the jaw-dropping Grand Canyon, all on the way to the dazzling neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season

Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
DETROIT, MI
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy