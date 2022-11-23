ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar Beach, FL

Brandi Carlile Sets Mothership Weekend Festival for May

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Brandi Carlile has announced her star-studded Mothership Weekend Festival will take place in 2023 on May 12-13 in Miramar Beach, FL.

The three-day celebration is created as an annual Mother’s Day event.

The inaugural celebration will feature many big names, from Carlile and Hozier to Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Danielle Ponder, the Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt and Fancy Hagood.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 5 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Carlile’s official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special pre-sale access to tickets starting next Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT. Full details can be found HERE.

“The Mothership welcomes EVERYONE,” Carlile said. “We hope you’ll join us for this epic celebration of mothers, mother figures, motherhood, mothering, and all forms of chosen families.”

The festival adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who is nominated for seven awards at the 65th Grammy Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best American Roots Song (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”) and Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”). Already a six-time Grammy Award-winner, this year’s accolades bring her total number of Grammy nominations to 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B95mG_0jLSaVQq00

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 31—Portland, OR—Moda Center

January 9-13—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)

May 12-14—Miramar Beach, FL—Mothership Weekend

June 9—George, WA—Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)

June 10— George, WA—Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” with special guest Brandi Carlile

(SOLD OUT)

June 11—George, WA—The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker

July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*

July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park*

August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field*

August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park*

August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park*

August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome*

August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field*

September 18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*

September 22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park*

September 25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome*

September 27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park*

September 29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field*

October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium*

October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*

October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field*

*with P!NK

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images



